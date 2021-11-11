The controversy has re-entered the world of photography due to the economic issue. Nobody remembers us except when the powerful Mr. Money comes on the scene. Many media, people from the union and part of society have put their hands to their heads when they have discovered what the photographer Pierre Gonnord will charge for taking a portrait of José Luis Rodríguez Zapatero, former president of Spain.

It is striking that people talk about photography in our society not because Spain is one of the four European countries that does not have a National Center of Photography … Or because freelance photographers have such a bad time every three months when it comes to pay our taxes, if not because a photographer is paid a staggering amount to do his job.

There are many ways to approach this debate. Many complain about the cost of the work that they consider exorbitant. Others put politics through and consider that the former president, being of the PSOE, should not make a portrait of such a price (as all the other presidents have done, except Mariano Rajoy). And a few argue that it is not fair that the money comes from public funds and that therefore there has not been a public tender … It is sure that it is an issue that will bring a tail.

Portraits of high political officials

Pierre Gonnord has been chosen by the former Spanish president to make the portrait that will hang on the walls of the Council of Ministers of the Moncloa Palace. It is tradition that former presidents personally choose the artist for whom they want to pass to posterity.

The negotiation has not been with the author himself, but through the gallery that represents him, Juana de Aizpuru. From what can be read in the comment of a member of the prestigious Photo Forum. Professional photography in Spain:

… it is not an open tender, it is negotiated without advertising, hence there is only one offer. Before launching it, a market consultation is made and the costs are valued. The reason why it is not open is that when applying the price formula, it could be found that any freelancer with a camera would do it for 100 euros and as it is an artistic subject and subjective criteria cannot be applied (nothing more subjective than art) it has to be done by this hiring formula.

Every era is different. And of course we cannot think with the mentality of the Spain of Austrias when Velázquez painted ‘Las meninas’ or when Goya immortalized ‘The family of Carlos IV’, already at the time of the Bourbons. Art allows you to remember them in the best possible way.



Felipe IV by Diego Velázquez

The amount that we are all going to pay is very high. Does an artist really have to charge so much if the money is public? Should these jobs be paid privately?

It is excellent news that the money is spent on culture. It would be very positive, as they propose in the forums, if the work had to be done with the help of a Fine Arts student or that the creation process was explained in photography schools so that all students know how to get to that point , for instance. That is to say, that public investment fell directly on society, not only to decorate the corridors of a space that very few people can see.

But we are in the world of politics. And many are trying to get a slice just for being the former president of a party that is not theirs. It has always been the same. We are going to see how much the portraits of the other presidents have cost, or how much Cristina García Rodero or Estela de Castro charged for the photographs of the Royal Household.

Prices for official portraits

Most presidents have always preferred painters. Felipe González and José María Aznar bet on the brushes of Hernán Cortés Moreno. Payment 69,600 and 82,600 euros, respectively. And I think that very few will be able to describe what those paintings are like. That is, they have not had any relevance.

Mariano Rajoy does not have any official portrait as a former president, but he can boast of being one of the most portrayed politicians. There are more than two … As Minister of the Interior, Education and Culture and Public Administrations.

It is difficult to know what Cristina García Rodero charged, also represented by the Juana de Aizpuru gallery, for the photographs she took in the 40th anniversary of Queen Leticia, but it was known what he charged the president of the Congress Manuel Marín: 24,780 euros … The former president of the Congress, José Bono had his portrait done by the painter Bernardo Pérez Torrens, at a cost of 82,600 euros …

Estela de Castro charged 31,157.50 euros for the last official portraits of the kings of Spain. In this case, it must be remembered that there are several portraits.



Portrait of Manuel Marín by Cristina García Rodero

The quantities dance. For example, the last three mayors of Madrid have seen their paintings in this legislature after paying 40,000 euros in total (13,200 euros each). There was even a project so expensive that it was not carried out: Francisco Álvarez Cascos, former Minister of Public Works, wanted to be portrayed by the painter Antonio López for 194,700 euros…



The last portraits of the mayors of Madrid

We cannot know if we will see a work of art in the case of Rodríguez Zapatero. Only time will tell us if Pierre Gonnord’s photograph will go down in history.

We cannot know if we will see a work of art in the case of Rodríguez Zapatero. Only time will tell us if Pierre Gonnord’s photograph will go down in history. It is impossible to know. And we will not know if that image will be worth what it has cost us.

You have to bet on art and creators. All of us who are dedicated to photography we should be able to dream that one day we will have such a cache. Photographers must value ourselves. Another thing is if it is necessary to continue with this custom or if the author should be chosen for some concrete merit.

And I think this is not the time to throw stones at each other, but to work together so that prices are logical for everyone. As many of you know, taking a photo is not just giving a button. There are many things behind. What do you think?