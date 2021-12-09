Spider-Man: No Way Home it’s only a week away. Expectations for this film are at the top. Thus, not long ago we had the opportunity to speak with Tom Holland, actor in charge of playing the arachnid of the MCU, and talking about the evolution of his character, the participation of the classic villains, and the possible appearance of two actors that many hope to see on screen.

-Do you think the essence of Spider-Man being the friendly neighbor lost some of its meaning with all the intergalactic adventures and stories about multiverses that the MCU is telling?

“It is interesting. The first two films were focused on the idea that Spider-Man was the friendly neighbor, where he was defeating criminals from the underworld, while he was a child. This movie is about Spider-Man maturing, which is why we are seeing these high-level villains, such as Doc Ock, the Green Goblin, Electro, Sandman, and the Lizard. Peter Parker is evolving, he is becoming a man “

-As you already mentioned, Spider-Man: No Way Home offers us three generations of Spider-Man, referring mainly to the villains of the series. How are these antagonists treated in the movie?

“It was incredible. It was a difficult thing for the writers and John Watts [el director] give a conclusion to their stories, but it was amazing. Having Alfred Molina, William Dafoe and Jamie Foxx, and seeing their characters alive once again was incredible, and I am delighted to have been part of this project. “

-It is not an exaggeration to say that Spider-Man: No Way Home It is the biggest movie of the year. In this way, do you think the public’s expectations will be met?

“For sure. It will be a great movie. “

-Considering the rumors about the appearance of certain characters, can you offer any advice to people who cannot wait to see the film, and who may have expectations that may not be met?

“All I’m going to say about all these rumors about who is or is not in this movie, is that the only way to know if these rumors are true is to go to theaters and find out for yourself.”

-Taking into account that this may be your last movie in this role, what does it mean to you to be Spider-Man?

“It has been a dream come true. It has changed my life in every way, I couldn’t be more grateful to Marvel and Sony for offering me this opportunity, and helping me through this process. They not only gave me the job, they helped me throughout. It has been amazing, and I wouldn’t change anything. “

Spider-Man: No Way Home It will be released on December 15, 2021.