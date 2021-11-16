Nov 16, 2021 at 1:04 PM CET

Ana Cabanillas

We can no longer rule out the possibility of an early general election to be held in 2022. The party thus adheres to the thesis of its former secretary general, Pablo Iglesias, which already warned that Pedro Sanchez I would find a best electoral scenario in the next year.

“It is not necessary to have read Sun Tzu —Philosopher writer of The Art of War– To know that to do politics it is decisive to choose the moment and the combat terrain “, Iglesias began his reflection in RAC1.” From here, what does Pedro Sánchez have to gain by running for elections after passing a series of processes electoral and autonomic elections that do not look good for the left? Yolanda Diaz?“asked the former Vice President of the Government, who assured that”major political decisions are not made by public servants, but by strategists“.

One day after these statements, the parliamentary spokesman for United We Can, Pablo Echenique, has adhered to this thesis, giving an account of the important weight that Iglesias still has within the purple rows. Although he has warned that “We can will work to exhaust the legislature until 2023 “, it has praised the capacity of political prediction of the former secretary general.

“I wouldn’t miss the predictive ability of Pablo Iglesias, who has proven to be a brilliant political analyst and when he thinks it is necessary to listen to him carefully, “he determined, at a press conference in Congress prior to the Board of Spokespersons.

Iglesias also ruled on the “very important” role that Podemos should have within the future project of Yolanda Díaz, urging the vice president to “close soon” that debate. In this way, putting an electoral advance on the horizon also contributes to pressuring the vice president to speed up the planned times.

In Unidos Podemos they have been more cautious with this statement, even more so after the tensions experienced by the Valencia event to which Ione Belarra and Irene Montero were not invited. Asked about it, Echenique has assured that “we each have our opinions“, but he has defended that” Yolanda is the one who is controlling the times and what you have to do is support her and not make this a public debate. ”

Iglesias enters the debate

Pablo Iglesias took advantage of the loudspeaker given to him by the gatherings on Monday to give his opinion on the political drift of his party and the political platform that Díaz plans. In his speech, he did not hesitate to veiledly censure the non-invitation of the main leaders of Podemos. “I would have loved them to beNot only because of the work they do, but because two women have been particularly attacked, more attacked than any leftist politics in this country, “he said.

Iglesias showed his confidence that “Yolanda Díaz will know how to take care of a wide space” in which there will be “difficulties to weave alliances”, and warned that it would be necessary to do it “knowing two things.” In the first place, the former leader put on the table the parallels established between Díaz and Manuela Carmena, the former mayor of Madrid who set up a party of her own after her clashes with Podemos. “To say that is not to know Yolanda,” he said, before assuming that the purple party will have a relevant role in the future candidacy. “Everyone is clear that everyone the leaders provided by Podemos, but also IU, they will have to have a very important role“.

“And above all you have to leave that closed soon“, Iglesias said in second place, asking to speed up the debate on the names. The former vice president justified him in accelerating the construction of the political project, because” we are not going to win simply by adding different faces, names or acronyms but by being able to build a speech let him reillusions. “He thus asked for an acceleration of the times after also warning about a possible advancement of the general elections.