A few days ago we talked to you about Battlefield Portal, the new game mode for Battlefield 2042 that promises to recover many of the classic maps of the saga while adding very interesting features. For example, it will allow users to create their own game modes by modifying all kinds of parameters of their games.

Today we bring you new information regarding this promising functionality, since everything points to We can create content with Battlefield Portal without owning a copy of Battlefield 2042.

This information has been confirmed through the review of Battlefield Portal by the YouTube channel jackfrags. In it they have commented that the content creation tool will work through the internet browser. This means, on the one hand, that Battlefield Portal will be able to receive updates without having to update the game, that it will be accessible from anywhere and, furthermore, that it will not be necessary to have a copy of Battlefield 2042 to use it. However, we must have an EA account.

We cannot wait to experience the game modes of all kinds that users are able to create using these tools, especially now that we know that they can be used in the most comfortable way possible through an internet browser. Battlefield 2042 It will go on sale this October 22, 2021.

