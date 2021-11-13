Disney + has revealed the first teaser for Ms. Marvel, a series that will introduce the youngest heroine to join the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Created by Bisha K. Ali, Ms. Marvel will introduce audiences to Kamala Khan from Iman Vellani, a 16-year-old Pakistani-American Muslim from Jersey City and Captain Marvel super fan who gains powers that allow her to change shape.

Along with Vellani, the cast of Ms. Marvel includes Saagar Shaikh, Aramis Knight, Matt Lintz, Zenobia Shroff, and Mohan Kapur. The development of the series was first announced in mid-2019 with Ali as the series’ lead writer, while Vellani was announced a year later and the directorial duo of Bad Boys for Life, Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah, joined to lead the leadership team, which includes Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy and Meera Menon.

To celebrate Disney + Day, Marvel Studios has revealed the first teaser for Ms. Marvel . The video offers the first glimpses of the superpowers that allow Kamala and the villains she will face in the latest MCU Disney + series to change shape.

You can check out the teaser for Ms. Marvel below:

The video may not reveal much of the series’ story, but it does offer some glimpses into the nature of Kamala Khan’s powers, as well as new ones not previously seen for the character. In the comics, Kamala discovers that she has inhuman genes following the release of the Terrigena Mist around the world, activating dormant inhuman cells and giving her shapeshifting abilities, prompting her to don the mantle of Ms. Marvel after her idol Carol Danvers takes over as Captain Marvel.

The new Ms. Marvel teaser apparently indicates that her powers will extend to a similar absorption and manipulation of energy to Danvers’s Captain Marvel, with the colorful shot of a lit-up Kamala looking almost identical to Brie Larson’s transformation of Danvers.

With Kamala’s story ready to continue on The marvels with Monica Rambeau from WandaVisionIt makes sense that the writers behind the series try to find a middle ground between similarity and difference in powers for their leading trio. Only time will tell how Kamala gets her powers and how they can be different from the comics when the series premieres on Disney + in the summer of 2022, subscribe here.

What did you think of the advance?

