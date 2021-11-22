Made of wood and always with the intention that our children learn. Those of us who have already discovered what children evolve with Montessori, know that there is no going back. That is why whenever an opportunity like this Black Friday 2021 comes, we take a look at their games (for that reason and because we do not want them to run out of a letter to the Three Kings). And we have found very interesting discounts.





We love this board with wooden balls to coordinate colors and work on fine motor skills. It cost 23.68 and now 18.89 euros.





Beetest ES Wooden Toys Children, Fine Motor, Montessori Board, Montessori 3 Years, Montessori Educational Toy, Early Education Chopsticks Beads Puzzle Hands Brain Training





Abacos and magnetic board to start counting. It cost 25.99 and is for 16.99 euros.

Abacos For Children Primary Children’s Magnetic Board Easel, Double-sided Children’s White Board Educational Games Children 2 3 4 5 6 years old With White Board Number Wooden Montessori Toys





Although it does not have a Black Friday discount, this tower designed with Montessori principles, so that the child can climb and acquire independence, has a 10% discount coupon, so from 119 euros it stays at 107.91. There is another for 99 euros that becomes a work table. And it has a discount of 8% marking the coupon.

ully Natural by moblì® | Learning Tower made of natural wood made in Italy | Designed by educators specialized in the Montessori method | Learning tower with adjustable shelves





YOLEO Learning Tower Transformer, Montessori Tower for children and babies, Folding Learning Tower with magnetic White and Black Board, White – Wood Read: La Casa de Papel fever reaches the world of beauty and NYX Cosmetics launches a very cool makeup collection

Also on sale on Amazon

For those who love Megablocks, who are all children, this pack of 60 pieces, almost half price for Black Friday. It cost 14.99 and costs 8.99 euros.

Note: some of the links posted here are from affiliates. Despite this, none of the articles mentioned have been proposed either by the brands or by the stores, their introduction being a unique decision of the team of editors.