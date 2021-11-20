During a meeting with representatives of the financial sector on Friday in Almaty, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, President of Kazakhstan, expressed his opinion on the current state of the country’s cryptocurrency industry. The details of the speech were published on the official website of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan and translated by Cointelegraph:

Cryptocurrencies are an objective factor that cannot be simply ignored. Their potential to influence the current financial system needs to be clearly assessed

President Tokayev speaking at a conference | Source: Akorda.kz

Then he added:

Therefore, work on the formation of a balanced regulatory environment for the creation of cryptocurrency exchanges in the country should be resumed. Otherwise, it turns out that we are the number two country in the world in cryptocurrency mining. [Bitcoin] and we see virtually no financial returns.

According to data from the University of Cambridge, Kazakhstan’s share in the total hash rate of the Bitcoin (BTC) network amounts to 18.10%, the second in the world behind the United States (35.40%) and above Russia (11.23). %). However, there are a large number of people doing Bitcoin mining with disputed legal status in the country. By some estimates, gray zone miners account for up to 50% of all cryptocurrency mining activity in Kazakhstan.

In the context of President Tokayev’s statements, The lack of regulation of cryptocurrencies results, for better or worse, in the government capturing very little tax revenue despite the strong growth of the industry in recent years. However, President Tokayev discussed the possibility of introducing a digital tenge as a “representative of the financial system” and further reiterated his support for the development of fintech in Kazakhstan:

Our financial institutions must seize the opportunity and address ambitious goals. It is necessary not only to copy someone else’s experience, but to develop and promote new service formats that go beyond the borders of Kazakhstan. The state will do everything possible to promote these initiatives.

