For the president of Santander, Ana Botín, Competing with Fintech and Bigtech is not something that scares them, however, he considered that the rules of the game should be even.

“We welcome competition, We are not afraid to compete with Fintech or big tech, but we do also welcome rules of the game that are even, let it be in equal conditions, “he said in a meeting with the media.

Botín considered that they should be regulated in the same way, that they be the same capital, operational, residence requirements, data sensitivity, “that regulation should be about what you do and not who you are or what your name is.”

Ana Botín, president of Banco Santander. Photo: Pablo Blazquez Dominguez / Getty Images.

Despite this, the president of Santander assured that the commitment with Mexico is long-term and that her “concern” would be not to be here, for that reason they will continue to invest in the country.

The baquera considered that the country has very solid economic foundationsIn fact, it has a better fiscal sustainability compared to other nations, not just in Latin America.

“What would worry me about Mexico would be not being in the country and, without a doubt, we are going to continue investing, Héctor Grisi (CEO and CEO of Grupo Financiero Santander México) I was commenting on it a few days ago regarding the investments we have for the country in 2022, our commitment to Mexico is of that size, “he said.

And it is that for next year, the bank foresees an investment in the Mexican Republic closely $ 520 million in technology and infrastructure, a record figure for the financial institution.

“We have shown our confidence in Mexico for many years, this has not changed with the alternations of government, we are in the middle of the current mandate, We continue to see many important opportunities in the country, as well as challenges, without a doubt, one of them, indirectly, is financial inclusion, there we have a very determined bet with Tuiio ”, he said.

Regarding the repurchase of shares that Santander global has carried out to take over the bulk of its Mexican subsidiary, Botín explained that it is a global strategy to reduce complexity.

“To integrate both regionally and globally, The One Santander, this is simpler and therefore it is the strategy we have been following and it shows our confidence in the country, in short: we trust Mexico and we are going to continue investing as we have done so far ”, he assured.

