This year 2021 has been a dream year for all Cardano fans, from the Mary update in March to the Alonzo development in the third quarter of the year, that’s why to get a summary and opinion of everything that has been the On the way to Cardano this year from a Latin American perspective, we have interviewed Edickson, one of the ambassadors of the Cardano Foundation, and who also owns the Venezuelan Cardano stakepool, called ‘BLESS’.

Juan Abad (JA): Where did the idea come from and when did it begin to take shape, when did they start operating?

Edickson (ED): The idea of ​​setting up a pool came from the first moment that I knew it could be done, but to carry it out I had to inform myself for about a year asking ambassadors and administrators of the Cardano groups in Spanish, then the ITN was launched with an incentive node based on Rush, we had a lot of problems to be able to pay the servers and start operating until my partner said: “Hey, I have a friend who lives in Belgium and has a bank card from that country, we are going to call him and give him the money and that he pay the servers to be able to set up the pool “, and that’s how it was done, the servers were paid for 6 months, Unfortunately because we did not have the payment methods because we were from Venezuela, so we lost time and we already entered the ITN as in the nineties, but the time we had operating we managed to be very successful and we raised funds to continue on the mainnet once was thrown.

JA: Why with Cardano?

ED: After a rigorous investigation I determined that Cardano has a lot of potential, and that it could live off staking, it would undoubtedly be much more efficient than to generate rewards with expensive machines that later become obsolete, also according to my research I realized how much Cardano could help the world and that is why I fell in love with this project.

JA: What advantages do you think PoS has over PoW?

ED: PoS has too many advantages, one for example consumes very little electricity, on the other hand if you want to move with your PoW mining it would be very difficult to carry all those machines, in addition to the danger of losing them with PoS does not happen that you can move where you want without many difficulties and take your ADAs that are the ones that allow you to generate rewards when delegating in a pool, also moving a Cardano pool to any part of the world is super simple unlike PoW, the PoS it is much more scalable than PoW and the distribution of rewards is much fairer, especially in Cardano, Furthermore, Cardano’s PoS is one of the most decentralized.

JA: What is staking?

ED: Staking consists of delegating your voting power or ADA to a pool to sign blocks in your name, for which the Pool Operator earns rewards for keeping the pool running, and the delegator earns rewards according to the amount of ADA delegated to the pool, It is worth mentioning that the ADAs never leave the user’s wallet and that they do not need to be online to do staking and their ADAs are never blocked and they can change pools or stop delegating whenever they want. Staking rewards are around 5% per year if the pool is performing well and is not saturated.

JA: How do you see the knowledge of Cardano here in the Venezuelan population and in Latin America?

ED: I think there is still a lot of ignorance, but we are growing more every day, both here in Venezuela and in other countries in the region, Every day more users join Cardano, the future is promising.

JA: What% of ADA delegates in the stakepool represent Venezuelans and how many foreigners?

ED: It is difficult to know that exactly, the only way that delegates reveal it, but they don’t necessarily have to reveal that information to the operator, The operator can see the capital delegated to the pool but cannot know to whom it belongs if the delegate does not reveal it, but I tell you that there are several Venezuelans supporting us, some with many ADAs, and unfortunately others have left, but I know they will return .

JA: As delegates of a Cardano stakepool, how did you live this year with the ADA increases and the positive news that came out throughout the year?

ED: We lived through a great year without a doubt, where we all saw our income grow exponentially, and I believe that next year we will continue to grow and earn much more.

JA: Ethereum 2.0 opinion?

ED: I think that Ethereum 2.0 is not what many expected, so I do not know if it has a future.

JA: And Solana?

ED: It is a very centralized project, just knowing that, I do not see it with good eyes.

JA: Where and how do you see Cardano in 10 years?

ED: I think that in 10 years it will be very well positioned, and with thousands of Dapps and smart contracts running on the network, and therefore many transactions.

JA: And ADA? Many people criticize it for not uploading like others do, you. What do you think of this?

ED: This project does not have to make anyone rich, it has already been said that what you want is to create the next global financial system to help thousands of people in the world, I believe that ADA will go up a lot at the time but when it shows its value because the price follows the value, That is why it is a long-term project that wants quick money that goes elsewhere.

JA: Did smart contracts start to roll out or not?

ED: Yes, smart contracts can already be deployed but at the moment there are not many, because the developers are training in Plutus and Haskell until there is compatibility with multiple languages ​​this process is necessary for next year to be able to have many smart contracts running in Cardano.

JA: The scalability solution in Cardano, Hydra, what does it consist of and what do you think about it?

ED: Hydra consists of side chains, where each head of hydra will be able to process a thousand transactions per second, it will undoubtedly be the scalability solution that will allow Cardano to be the most scalable network of all and will be able to open the way to the massive adoption of Cardano with low commissions and a network that works very fast and without problems, we will see this when finally the Cardano network protocol is updated to Ouroboros Hydra.

JA: Any opinions formed on AgeUSD?

ED: It will be your very valuable resource, but only up to that point can I comment.

JA: Cardano is betting a lot on Africa, why?

ED: Because Africa has a lot of potential, in addition to being a continent with many needs and one of them is the lack of a financial system that can be accessible to everyone, It practically wants to be able to give financial freedom to Africa, as well as decentralized finances that help the development of the population.

JA: Do you see the same interest in Latin America as possible?

ED: Without a doubt, but that moment will not come yet, until in Africa it is completely ready.

JA: If it weren’t with Cardano, what other blockchain do you think you would work with and why?

ED: I think that if it were not with Cardano, we would be in the bank right now because the other chains do not offer people with low resources like us to work with them, also that you need to have enough motivation to feel that we would be working on something big like Cardano.

JA: Bitcoin, what do you think of the cryptocurrency?

ED: Without a doubt the King but with many scalability problems, but if it were to happen that it fell, the entire crypto industry would be greatly affected until Cardano, but the time will come when Cardano is no longer affected by BTC.

JA: What is a blockchain and how could it bring improvements to the world?

ED: A blockchain is a kind of distributed network where transactions are immutable and the nodes in the network validate transactions and everything that passes through the chain of blocks. Well, to see how it could bring improvements to the world it would be in many ways, with traceability of on-chain products, decentralized loans, decentralized identity with Atala Prism, protection of papers and properties, as well as allowing the economy to be more fluid, Even in the medical area it could bring many improvements, in fact the blockchain has been very helpful to Venezuelans because we can avoid inflation very easily and receive money from other parts of the world in seconds.

JA: How can you delegate to your stakepool?

ED: From the Yoroi or Daedalus wallets or any reliable wallet where the user is the sole owner of their keys, from those wallets you can search for BLESS and delegate to it, for more information here a guide look for the guide in the Cardano Forum.

JA: Why the name BLESS?

ED: The name of BLESS comes from what I am a Christian and BLESS is a blessing conceived by God, in addition, everyone who delegates to BLESS is greatly blessed by God, that is the reason for the name: God BLESS You.

JA: How much does a Cardano stakepool offer?

ED: A Cardano stake pool offers approximately 5% interest per year if it is not saturated and if it is well operated, it does not matter if it is large or small.

JA: Beyond having and deploying the stakepool, do you dedicate yourself to something else? Crypto education, information, maintenance …

ED: Beyond operating the pool, we are dedicated to providing technical support, education and security to the Hispanic community in the Cardano channels, and also from the pool channel ‘BLESS’.

JA: A (free) message for those who do not know about crypto or blockchain.

ED: True financial freedom is in the crypto space, I invite you to join and not miss the train, what is coming are better things because this does not stop anyone.

