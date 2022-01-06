Jan 06, 2022 at 15:19 CET

Ignacio Cabanes

The little Cayetana HM, barely eight years old, he was with his older brother jumping on the bouncy castle when a strong gust of wind slammed the ride up and threw it through the air. His mother, who was already worried that it was too airy to continue there, according to regret to this newspaper, tried with all her might to hold the canvas from a corner, but it was too late. His two sons were inside. “I thought it would be anchored, it is very strong that it was not tied, this is not going to be like that”He criticized shortly after the accident, without yet knowing that the worst news for a father was yet to come. “My daughter passed away last night,” was the brief message from a mother broken with grief hours later.

Now the family of the mortal victim of this tragedy – another four-year-old girl is still very seriously in the Clinical Hospital – is seeking those responsible for what happened. For them it is not an unfortunate accident that is solely the result of strong wind, an uncontrollable element of nature, but They consider that there was recklessness and this fatal outcome, which has claimed a life and endangered that of eight other minors, could have been avoided with the appropriate security measures.

“It is clear that the anchors were not correct”, assures a family spokesperson. In addition, to this it is added that the attraction should have been closed with the first gusts of wind, since the regulations of public shows and recreational activities of the Valencian Community establishes that with a wind greater than 38 kilometers this type of large castles must paralyze their activity for safety reasons, since the anchors do not guarantee that it can be lifted from the ground, putting users at risk, in this case especially vulnerable when dealing with children.

For all this, the maternal grandfather of little Cayetana has already contacted a lawyer to take legal action against the possible responsible authorities and against the fairies. Responsibilities will be purged both through civil and criminal proceedings, considering that there would have been a very serious lack of diligence, As indicated to Levante-EMV, a newspaper that belongs to this group, Prensa Ibérica, sources from the family of the deceased minor.

Regarding the fact that no municipal technician had previously checked the state of said bouncy castle, having a favorable report from an engineer presented by the showman himself, These same sources criticize that in other festivities such as the Fallas, they are reviewed by technicians from each town hall to give the go-ahead for the installation of this type of attractions.

Toni ‘el Terremoto’, as he is known in the profession, is the owner of the bouncy castle in which the Mislata tragedy occurred. His colleagues assure that this fairground, who has been working in the sector for a lifetime since he was a child, has been devastated since yesterday morning he learned that one of the injured girls had died. “I couldn’t even speak.”

“He has grandchildren of similar ages to those of the girls and he is very affected, it was an unfortunate accident, but he feels somehow guilty”, assures another fairground.

He inherited the family business, which he has been running for years with his brother and children. All of them manage several of the attractions that were installed in this fairground of Mislata and that since then have remained closed. “The Whip, the witch’s train, the bumper cars or the tombola”, They are also from this same family from l’Eliana.

On the security measures that the bouncy castle had, one of the three that was mounted in this same esplanade of the Plaza de la Libertad de Mislata, the fairgrounds preferred not to comment.

When misfortunes of this type happen, the showman is always sought as responsible, as if he were to blame for everything, even if he has everything in order, “criticizes a co-worker who approached the scene of the event. “We are the first interested in not causing an accident.”