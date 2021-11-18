"We are all vulnerable to Lung Cancer" - Mundodehoy.com

Lung.mx .-Within the framework of World Lung Cancer Day, a disease that in Mexico kills about eight thousand people each year, and that globally caused approximately 1.8 million deaths in 2020 alone, that is, one fifth of all deaths from cancer, it is essential to join efforts with the aim of accelerating advances in the investigation of this disease, providing a better quality of life to people.

Although the World Health Organization (WHO) recently announced that lung cancer is no longer the most common type of cancer, it continues to be the most aggressive and the one with the highest global mortality, as it does not present symptoms until people are in more advanced stages. At the press conference: “We are all vulnerable to Lung Cancer” the pharmaceutical AstraZeneca and experts, shared the current panorama of this disease, as well as the various risk factors present in people diagnosed with this type of cancer.

“At AstraZeneca we guide ourselves through science in order to benefit people with innovative therapies that improve their quality of life and that, together, we can eradicate cancer as a cause of death. In addition, we are working to continue promoting the detection and timely diagnosis of this type of disease where time is key to the life expectancy of each person.. ” Mentioned Alberto Hegewsich, Medical Director of AstraZeneca Mexico.

“The need to offer a life expectancy to people with lung cancer, leads us to a sum of efforts. In order to double the five-year survival by 2025, the international initiative arises Lung Ambition Alliance. This program is born from four international organizations, leaders in the field: the International Association for the Study of Lung Cancer (IASLC), the Global Lung Cancer Coalition (GLCC), Guardant Health and AstraZeneca, with a common goal: to eliminate some day lung cancer as a cause of death, through the acceleration of advances in the approach to this disease“, he pointed.

The Alliance has identified three priority areas and actions that align with critical points in the long process facing a person with lung cancer:

Increase screening and early diagnosis

Accelerate access to innovative medicine

Improve the quality of care for people with this disease.

By the way, the doctor Oscar Arrieta, coordinator of the Lung Cancer and Thoracic Tumors Clinic of the National Cancer Institute, commented on the importance of early detection: “One of the reasons lung cancer has such high death rates is because we receive people in advanced stages. That is why at INCan we launched the first lung cancer timely detection program in conjunction with AstraZeneca and The Lung Ambition Alliance, in which, through the DETECTO Clinic, we offer free studies for people with risk factors such as being a smoker, being in contact with tobacco smoke, wood, asbestos or high pollution”, Concluded the specialist.

During the conference there was also the participation of the doctor Jerónimo Rodríguez Cid, specialist in Medical Oncology, and Daniela Magún, who shared his life testimony, joining the signing of the letter from allies Lung Ambition Alliance, in order to share the message of prevention and timely diagnosis, to raise awareness about this disease.

According to the Ministry of Health, in Mexico there were approximately 15 million smokers who are at risk of lung cancer; however, there was a call to eliminate the stigma towards smokers, since it is not a unique disease of smoking.

