The Mercedes A-Class is one of the best-selling compacts in its category. The German brand knows this and has decided to boost sales with a mid-life cycle update. A discreet facelift on the outside and inside, which we present to you in this recreation, which will be accompanied by other novelties. We tell you all about the Mercedes A-Class Facelift 2022.

Last spring, Mercedes surprised with the launch to European roads of a fleet of camouflaged prototypes of the A-Class. The latest generation of the compact has become a benchmark in the market, especially among Premium cars for a series of characteristics that make it stand out especially among the competition, and that the star’s signature has decided to enhance with improvements in the Mercedes A-Class Facelift 2022.

A discreet facelift which the compact range will suffer after three and a half years on the market, adopting some changes as discreet as subtle that we have already seen in the recent spy photos, and that we have transferred to this recreation. Apparently, the same image of the model released in spring 2018, but the German brand will soften the end of the Full LED headlights that goes into the fins, slightly changing the grille.

The Mercedes A-Class Facelift 2022 will bet on an image so elegant and sporty but more modern

The Mercedes A-Class Facelift will arrive in spring 2022

Especially, the internal decoration of the grille will bet on different decorations depending on the chosen finish, but the «AMG Line» will have a panel full of tiny chrome stars sprinkled all over the piece. The bumper will also have a sportier design, with more generous air intakes. At the rear, the smaller Mercedes model will also receive a more modern look, with some revised drivers –the original shape of the light clusters is retained, but the appearance will change– and the lines of the rear bumper.

In reality, Mercedes follows a line drawn that does not exceed in face washes unless it deems necessary due to commercial sales circumstances, but the goal is always design model generations so facelifts don’t cost a lot of money. Inside, there will be no major changes to the overall design beyond the addition of the latest generation of “MBUX” infotainment system software. The truth is that the A-Class 2022 is one of the first models of the brand that will synthesize the equipment, some will be eliminated by the microchip crisis and many others will be coupled in bundles.

Regarding the range of engines, we know from solvent sources that Mercedes is getting rid of all Renault original blocks, making the 2022 A-Class a new 2.0-liter diesel engine in the basic versions. And the same the 1.33-liter gasoline engine of the Gauls is expected to disappear of the offer and being replaced by a 2.0-liter engine with 48 Volt technology. Where there will be no news is in the performance of the 250 e plug-in hybrid version, as it offers a maximum range of 73 kilometers leader of his class.