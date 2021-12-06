The survival of Mitsubishi necessarily passes through the Renault group. A few months ago, the brand with the three diamonds and the French signed a cooperation agreement to manufacture new models for the Japanese. One of them is the future Mitsubishi ASX 2023, of which we advance its design.

Last spring, Mitsubishi confirmed an alliance with the Rombo for the development of new models that the brand with the three diamonds will market in Europe, starting in 2023. Only a few months later we learned, thanks to our sources, that The Japanese firm will have two new models based on the Clio and the Captur.

The Japanese brand will launch fully into segment B, acquiring part of the important benefits that these models report. The difficult situation that the Mitsubishi ASX is going through has forced the brand to rethink this model that has been literally swallowed up by the Eclipse Cross, the true representative in the compact segment, so ASX 2023 will be transformed into a B-SUV, and that we present you in this recreation.

The Mitsubishi ASX will say goodbye to the C segment in 2023, transforming into a B-SUV

A very faithful preview of the design of the future model that will adopt the new features of the Japanese brand advanced with the modern concept of the Mitsubishi Engelberg Tourer, completely transforming the ASX. The model will have a very modern and robust style on the front, reproducing some ragged LED headlights at the top and a few additional headlights housed in the air intakes at the ends of the bumper.

The influence of the new Outlander will be as evident as the Captur in the shape of the silhouette. Something difficult to change if we stick to the subsequent statements of Mitsubishi after the signing of the agreement, whose representatives stated, verbatim, that the objective of the agreement was «the production of sister models offering the distinctive style of Mitsubishi and improve the competitiveness of the brand. A few words that clearly reinforce this advance.

The new ASX will lower its category, but in return it will benefit from the Renault “E-Tech” plug-in hybrid technology. This will be the big star of the new B-SUV of the Japanese brand, also offering gasoline versions. The new Mitsubishi ASX has already been confirmed by the brand to the different European divisions, being scheduled to debut in 2023. Of course, there will be no all-wheel drive in any of the versions, which will all be front-wheel drive but will have a system of driving modes.