On Amazon They have advanced Black Friday and we can already sign some quite interesting offers. Like these five coffee makers of all styles (and budgets) for lovers of this stimulating drink.

It doesn’t matter if your preferences lean more towards the sophisticated design of a super-automatic coffee machine, capable of making the coffees at the barista level or if on the contrary you are more inclined towards the immediacy (and simplicity) of a capsule coffee maker. In the advance offers there is a model of each one at a minimum price and these are our favorites:

Ufesa CE7255

The first of our options at a minimum price, has the Amazon’s Choices recommendation label and is this Ufesa model CE7255 that also supports more than 2000 buyers with an average rating of 4.1 stars.

It is a manual espresso machine with 20 bar pressure pump and 850W of power to prepare up to 2 coffees at the same time, with a cup warming function and adjustable steamer for greater comfort. Its tank has a total capacity of 1.6 liters of water (which means that we do not have to refill it continuously) and we find it today on sale for only 119.99 95.99 euros.





Ufesa CE7255 Expresso and Cappuccino Coffee Maker with Digital Touch Panel, Adjustable Steamer, 20 Bars, 2 Modes: Ground Coffee or Single Dose, 1.6L Tank, Cup Warming Function, 850W, Inox Digital

Solac Stillo 20

Second, but no less interesting, we find this espresso machine with an Italian 20 bar pressure pump signed by Solac. It is the Stillo 20 model that has a power of 850W and an Extra Cream system that promises a coffee with aroma, flavor and cream thanks to the fact that it is incorporated in each of the filters.

It has a cup rest, a filter for one or two coffee, a milk frother to create professional-level cappuccinos and a 1.6-liter water tank. In addition, its stainless steel design has a super elegant finish that fits in any decoration. We found it on Amazon for just 81.88 69 euros.





Solac CE4496 Stillo 20 Bar Espresso Coffee Maker, 850 W, 1.5 liters, Stainless Steel, Black

Siemens EQ.500

But if the budget is enough for us for a super automatic that has little to envy those of the trusted bar, this Siemens EQ.500 can be a great investment. It is a touch coffee maker with a super complete display that offers us up to nine types of coffee and five different intensities.

In addition, it comes with an integrated grinder to take the coffee directly from the bean and a milk tank, in addition to the water, of course. The good news is that although it is not suitable for all budgets, we find it today at a minimum price (and with free financing in four payments) for 779 619 euros.





Siemens – EQ.500 Integral super-automatic coffee machine, with TFT touch display and integrated milk tank, black

Philips L’OR LM8012 / 60 Barista

The capsule coffee makers They are a clean, practical and quick bet to drink coffee every morning and this Philips L’OR Barista is one of the most complete. It is an option with 19 bars of pressure capable of preparing two coffees at the same time or one double.

It is compatible with a whole selection of brands ranging from Nespresso to Marcilla, so you can choose your favorite according to your preferences, since it automatically detects the size of the capsule and provides the necessary water in each case to get the most out of it. this (you can also choose between short, medium or long coffee by pressing a button). The elegant design in black has an integrated water tank with a capacity of one liter. We have it on Amazon for 99.99 59 euros.





Philips L’OR LM8012 / 60 Barista – Coffee maker compatible with single / double capsule, 19 bar pressure, 1L tank, black color

Siemens EQ.6 plus s100

Finally, another super automatic from Siemens that we find at a good price, is this exclusive brand design for Amazon: the EQ.6 plus S100. A very complete option that, thanks to its display, allows us to choose the type of coffee we want (from a wide variety) and the intensity of the aroma.





Siemens Super automatic coffee machine EQ.6 plus s100 [Exclusiva Amazon]

In addition, it has an integrated grinder to prepare coffees directly from the bean and milk tank. For greater comfort, it includes an automatic cleaning system for the milk tank with steam after each preparation. We find it at a minimum price today for 739 689 euros.

And you dare to take advantage and launch yourself to try new recipes, we leave you three products for sale on Amazon that are not only on sale, but will make our lives easier.

The favorite oil-free fryer: The Aigostar, one of the best rated in its category, with 1,500 W of power per 64.99 euros 55.24 euros.





Aigostar Oil Free Air Fryer

Cecotec's highest rated multifunction kitchen robot: the Mambo 1009, a way to save time (and effort) in the kitchen, which we now find reduced by 399 euros 305.15 euros.





Cecotec Mambo Multifunction Kitchen Robot

The 4th Gen Echo Dot Assistant with 6 Months of Free Amazon Music: Perfect to help us with our daily routines, from checking the news, listening to music or even guiding us while we prepare the most delicious recipes today. 119.99 49.99 euros.





Amazon Echo Dot (4th Gen) Anthracite Fabric + Amazon Music Unlimited (6 Months FREE with Auto Renewal)

