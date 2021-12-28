We analyzed the battery of the Poco M4 Pro 5G, do you get the most out of it?

In all the tests we have carried out we have obtained the results that we more or less expected, because in principle it must be said that this terminal perfectly meets any type of expectation. An example of what we are saying is that with regular use, where you do not need to receive a good number of notifications on the phone and watch videos from time to time, practically always you will overcome a day and a half of use.

On the contrary, there are important advances in what has to do with the fast charging offered by the Poco M4 Pro 5G. This is because the model we have tested reaches the 33W , a brand clearly superior to what existed before … where it stayed at 18W. This, we already anticipated, means a better user experience. On the other hand, and as is logical to think for a model that costs 249 euros , there is no trace of wireless option or the use of reverse technology. In this way, everything is within logic … this being one of the great virtues of the terminal.

The truth is that the amperage of the battery inside this terminal is not exactly surprising. This reaches the 5,000 mAh , which is really good and fits perfectly both the dimensions and the weight of the device (163.6 x 75.8 x 8.8 millimeters and 195 grams, respectively). Of course, in this section, do not look for an improvement compared to what the previous generation of this product range offered, since you will find exactly the same component. This is bad? On paper, not at all.

One of the main reasons for this is that, in addition to having a high battery charge, the chosen processor is not particularly aggressive in everything that has to do with energy consumption. The specific component is a MediaTek Dimensity 810 5G, which by using six nanometer manufacturing technology manages its operation really well and therefore does not harm the autonomy section. Furthermore, we also believe it is important that the operating system Android Each time it behaves better in the consumption section, and in POCO they know how to take advantage of this well by using version 11 of the Google software.

The screen will not give you problems

This is something about which we had some doubts, since the panel that is integrated in the Poco M4 Pro 5G is IPS type… which generally need more power than AMOLEDs (especially if a very high brightness is used). The fact is that the tests we carried out where the screen was constantly on, we discovered results that at least must be classified as optimal, since on all occasions we exceed 14 hours. And this is the case even when playing videos with Full HD resolution or higher. Of course, in the case of exceeding 250 nits of power, the time drops by one hour … a toll to pay that, certainly, is not exactly a drama.

Something that we also want to highlight in this section is that, if what you use are applications considered minor like internet browser or PDF document reader things are really great as we get marks of up to 17 hours. This more or less equals the results that we achieved in its day with the Poco M3 Pro 5G and, this, we believe is worth mentioning, since we are talking about a more powerful phone.

Software without bragging

As we have indicated, the operating system that this phone uses is Android 11 with a customization called MIUI 12.5, of which many things are already known and, among them, that it is a fairly respectful job with everything that has to do with consumption. This is especially because it is very aggressive with background applications And this is positive. In any case, if its operation does not convince you, you can configure it to your liking.

For the rest, you will not find many configuration options in the Settings of the Poco M4 Pro 5G, but there are enough to keep a good control of the Saving Modes or know the estimated duration in time with respect to the charge remaining in the battery (this information, with the passage of time, improves its precision).

The big improvement: charging

This is good news, since taking into account the amperage of the phone’s battery, which is 5,000 mAh, increasing the charging speed was essential to be able to offer a better user experience to users. Therefore, the rise to 33W is a success that allows filling between 50 and 55% of the component in 30 minutes (depending on the use you are giving the Poco M4 Pro 5G). A fairly decent time and that allows the terminal to take a qualitative leap.

We quite liked that with the phone a compatible charger is included with the aforementioned power and in addition, the cable also supports its use. In this way, you will not have to buy absolutely anything to take advantage of one of the great improvements that this device has in everything that has to do with autonomy from the first moment.

Is it a good purchase option?

The truth is that we quite liked the performance of the battery in the tests we have carried out on the Poco M4 Pro 5G. The times we have achieved are what you can expect from a terminal with hardware such as the one included in this equipment, so fulfills perfectly. In addition, the improvement in fast charging seems like a great success that all users will enjoy and take advantage of. A great addition to those 33W.

In short, a compliant model that does not clash at all compared to the competition in terms of use due to the increase in performance it offers due to more powerful hardware. Maybe I should have a few more software options, but we have not found large cracks in the autonomy of this smartphone.