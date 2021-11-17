¡its here, its arrived! After being officially unveiled at an exclusive fan event, the long-awaited new trailer for ‘Spider-Man: No Road Home’ has already hit the social networks of our globalized world; accelerating to unexpected speeds the train of the hype and unleashing a wave of comments, crazy theories and speculations about the directions the film will take.

Although it is true that many of us would have liked to be able to enjoy the new adventure of the wall-crawler without having any idea of ​​what was going to happen in it – oh, how good it felt to surprise you in the cinema -, since we are involved in the matter , I propose you review the great keys that the advancement of the feature film has brought under his arm Directed by Jon Watts and starring Tom Holland.

Black, gold and magic





After a succession of shots that makes us get into the subject, reminding us that, now, Spider-Man’s identity is no longer so secret after what happened with Mysterio in ‘Far From Home’, the first thing that catches our attention is Peter’s new suit, in a brand new combination of black and gold. A clothing that, in addition to incorporating what appear to be runes, gives our hero mystical abilities similar to those of Dr. Strange.

Red tentacles





Let’s continue to focus on issues related to color, focusing our gaze on the tentacles of Doctor Octopus. If you look, in some shots of the trailer you can see bathed in shades reminiscent of the red and gold of Iron Man’s armor and various Stark Industries creations. Are they, in fact, using good old Tony technology? Why?

Here we can open two avenues of speculation. The first one is to interpret a kind of advance to ‘Armor Wars’, the Disney + series in which James Rhodes will try to fight against enemies armed with Stark Industries technology. The other is that Doc Ock has used some Stark contraption to inhibit the homicidal impulses of his tentacles …

Otto Octavius: Friend or foe?





The trailer for ‘No way home’ suggests, in a way, that Otto Octavius ​​will become a kind of ally of Peter and company. After discovering that behind the Spider-Man mask there is not a Tobey, but a Tom, the villain seems to advise the wall-crawler and even fight Electro you are going to know why. This makes more sense to the theory that its tentacles have been modified to make it more friendly.

The Cap of Liberty





Taking a look at the New York skyline has allowed us to see quite a significant change in it. The Statue of Liberty appears to have been redesigned to pay tribute to Captain America, being able to glimpse its starry shield and a poster with the image of the superhero on one of the sides of the monument.

Electro 2.0





Another villain who will also have significant changes in ‘No way home’ will be Jamie Foxx’s Electro, who we got to see in ‘The Amazing Spider-Man 2’. This time, luckily, he will no longer look like a smurf, but will align more with the original comic book design – spikes included. So yes.

Green Goblin (s)





We continue with the arachnid archenemies! Be very careful, because it seems that Spidey will not only receive a visit from Willem Dafoe’s Green Goblin, because it is obvious that the design shown in the map that you can see on these lines does not match the one in Sam Raimi’s first movie. Has Norman Osborn expanded his wardrobe? Is it James Franco’s version of ‘Spider-Man 3’ or Dane DeHaan’s version of ‘The Amazing Spider-Man 2’? Place your bets.

Three against … one?





At last we have been able to see together three villains of the stature of Electro, Sandman and the Lizard in a plane as spectacular as the one that crowns this paragraph. A most attractive snapshot, but that seems somewhat unbalanced in its composition …

Three villains against a single Spider-Man who, in addition, leaves a huge void in the left half of the frame? It gives me that there are at least a couple of wall-crawlers missing there with the faces of Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield. What’s more, In a version already reissued from the international trailer of the film you can see a shot in which the Lizard receives a blow from an “invisible” enemy; so it is very likely that the VFX team has worked its magic to eliminate the odd character from the equation and, thus, maintain the little surprise that remains.

Bungee jumping without rope





The final stretch of the trailer leaves us with two shocking moments. The first of them is this in which MJ falls into the void in a way that evokes Kirsten Dunst’s Mary Jane and Emma Stone’s Gwen Stacy. My spider sense tells me that Andrew Garfield’s Peter Parker will save her in extremis to redeem himself from what happened in ‘The Amazing Spider-Man 2’.

Purple menace





And, finally, the great unknown of the trailer – which, please, I hope that it does not repeat the formula of the great final enemy above everything seen until the third act that forces heroes and villains to put aside their quarrels – . This purple aura that Dr. Strange seems to fear, bringing someone the sorcerer “can’t stop.” Will all the characters of the Multiverse arrive in the MCU to stay definitively?