In what has to do with the camera for the selfies It must be said that this is integrated into a hole that is located in the upper left area of ​​the screen (this, by the way, is quite small). Its resolution is 16 MP , with the ability to record at Full HD resolution and, therefore, it is more than enough to obtain those common portraits that are taken with mobile terminals. In short, that the integrated hardware meets what is expected of a device with a price like the realme GT Neo2.

The company has chosen a combination of three sensors to mount the rear camera of the device. That is to say, it uses a configuration that has almost become a standard in many phones due to the good results it allows and that does not imply an excessive cost for the manufacturer. The point is that the main element is 64 MP , a figure that meets what can be expected today. The other two are from 8 + 2 megapixels , being the first to work with the wide angle and the second to obtain the best possible results in macro (very close photos).

Complies in quality

It does not clash when taking pictures with the default configuration that the application of this phone has, which is none other than taking 16 MP shots. The point is that the level of detail is pretty good broadly speaking and its dynamic range is wide enough to display vivid and realistic colors. But, yes, we found it quite clear that performance can be significantly improved with white balance. And, that, that the main sensor of the device is capable of acquiring a good amount of light.

Something that we believe can also be improved to obtain more precise results has to do with the post-processing that the realme GT Neo2 itself executes. There is a fairly obvious tendency to plot the images that are displayed, and this causes some intensity to be lost in the results obtained. Fortunately, activating the HDR It is a bit what we say using tools that among other things increase the saturation of colors, which has a positive effect.

These are some examples of what can be achieved with the device we have tested when taking photos:

It must be said that when using the 64 MP of the main element of this phone, we have verified that the gain that is achieved has to do almost exclusively with the increase of the photo size that you get and also slightly improved on the details. This for many may not be enough to decide to use this default option.

Night and zoom

In the first case is where more highlights the realme GT Neo2, since as we have indicated before, its sensors are capable of acquiring a large amount of information when taking photos and, also, of light. This has made us really satisfied with the behavior of the terminal here … and the Night Mode works like a charm showing surprisingly realistic colors.

With a little more noise in the shots as expected, we even found the behavior in the most positive speed with which the photos are taken when there is very low light. Of course, there are some problems when there are very pronounced shadows, we believe that here the most illuminated areas are blurred in excess with those that are less so.

In what has to do with the zoomIn both the 2X and 5X automatic options, we have detected that there is a certain amount of definition drop, but this does not cloud a correct behavior when approaching the objective of the photograph. Again, when the situation is forced a lot, there is a certain mess due to the attempt to correct the shot through software. On the contrary, the operation in macro we liked it a lot, since there is a good amount of detail and it does not lack a better than expected accuracy due to the use of the specific 2 MP sensor.

Good video recording

The main camera is capable of recording at 4K. However, in our opinion, when you get the best possible out of it is when you use Full HD (where, for example, you can use the Ultra Steady option that corrects the absence of optical stabilization). The point is that we have verified that the approach is sufficiently Quick So that you don’t have to worry about anything, it is a very correct way so that results are obtained that are not particularly bad and that they serve without problems to publish on YouTube.

We want to highlight that activating the Artificial intelligence It is especially positive because everything that has to do with color management is improved (something that also happens with photographs). The fact is that you will be quite satisfied when recording videos, including slow motion.

Opinion

In general, the camera of the realme GT Neo2 is solvent, but it does not stop offering certain chiaroscuro such as the great ability to acquire light in the positive section and, on the contrary, a clearly improvable post-processing. With a complete and easy-to-use application, the truth is that you can take good photos with the sensors built into this phone.

With a correct recording capacity where the absence of optical stabilization is noticeable, this it is not the best section offered by the terminal that we have tested … but it cannot be considered as something dramatic either – since, although it is a step below other models that we have tested in the mid-range, but it does not fail to perform quite well.