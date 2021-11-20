The Samsung Galaxy S7 was one of the star mobiles of 2016, both in its ‘Edge’ version and in the model with the screen without curves. And we have decided to review it again for find out how it behaves after the elapsed time.

It has been more than five and a half years since the Samsung Galaxy S7 saw the light next to its brother, the Samsung Galaxy S7 Edge. Neither of them has passed Android 8 Oreo, but that does not mean that they are no longer good phones for everyday use. They even received a security update not too long ago. We have re-analyzed the curveless Galaxy S7 to see how time has passed for this best seller.

Samsung Galaxy S7 data sheet

Samsung Galaxy S7 Physical dimensions 142.4 x 69.6 x 7.9mm, 152 grams Screen Super AMOLED 5.1 inches Resolution 1,440 x 2,560 pixels (577 dpi) Processor Exynos 8990 (64-bit and 14nm) // Mali-T880 GPU RAM 4 GB (LPDDR4) Memory 32 GB (microSD slot up to 200 GB) Software version Android 6.0 with TouchWiz (updated to Android 8) Connectivity LTE Cat 9, NFC, Bluetooth 4.2, Wi ‑ Fi ac, Ant +, GPS Rear camera 12 MP (f / 1.7) with stabilization // UHD video Front camera 5 MP (f / 1.7) Battery 3,000 mAh (non-removable)

Wireless charging (Qi / PMA)

Fast charge 15 W Additional features Heart rate sensor // Blood oxygen // IP68 resistance Price 795 euros

When ‘premium’ mobiles weren’t gigantic

Remember those days when a 5.1-inch screen wasn’t exactly small? Now we would consider that panel almost like that of a ‘content’ mobile, but there it is: the Samsung Galaxy S7 is an excellent phone for watching movies, gaming, surf the web and even to enjoy it with streaming. Yes, the front is anything but content.

The Galaxy S7 was the last Samsung ‘S’ to offer physical navigation buttons. The once classic Home push button now looks completely out of date, also the upper and lower frames of the front. Even so, the mobile manages to offer a fingerprint reader on the button, it also maintains 2K resolution for the Super AMOLED screen. Despite four and a half years of use, no ‘burned’ can be seen on the panel of our phone.

The Samsung Galaxy S7 feels good in hand, it is not large, it is light enough and, although the glass back face does not facilitate grip, due to its dimensions the mobile offers little risk of slipping from your hands. And it has another detail in the back area that today has disappeared from almost any smartphone: a single camera. If a good off-road sensor is included, why add superfluous cameras just to fill in?

When a good camera was enough: the Samsung Galaxy S7 is the proof that multiplying the sensors does not always make sense

Payments through NFC and Samsung Pay (or another service, such as Google Pay), fast on mobile networks and on WiFi, Notification LED, 3.5mm jack, IP68 dust and water resistance, wireless charging, heart rate and blood oxygen saturation reader, expansion via micro SD card … It seems incredible that we are talking about a smartphone from 2016, right?

Enough power for medium use

The Samsung Galaxy S7 started with the Exynos 8890 processor in its European version, the model that stars in this ‘retro’ analysis. This SoC was one of the best of its year, 2016. And it has not aged badly according to our daily use since allows the execution of most applications and games. Having a 64-bit architecture keeps it up to date.

For four and a half years the Samsung Galaxy S7 does not get such a bad score in benchmarks

We cannot say that the Samsung Galaxy S7 is fast and fluid at all times because we would be wrong, but it does not behave badly for the time it has in the market. The slowdowns in the exchange of apps are noticed, There is also some jump or ‘lag’ at specific times, especially when the processor performs tasks in the background. Once the app or game starts, it does not usually involve inconvenience: the mobile is enough and there is plenty to give access to most of the current apps and games. You can even run Genshin Impact, even if it doesn’t allow for the highest level of graphics.

Sound is still good with headphones, not so much on your external speaker. Offers 3.5mm jack, does not dispense with wireless charging, the charging is fast enough (15 W) and the battery … Well, we can’t say anything good about it: it was fair at the time and still is now. If you use your mobile on a constant daily basis does not escape from a second load in the middle of the day, here yes accuses the passage of time.

Another point where the Samsung Galaxy S7 is clearly penalized? There is no doubt, in the software. Starting the system and encountering Samsung Experience is a setback, especially for someone used to One UI. Even heavier cloak, somewhat outdated and stagnant aesthetics in Android 8 OreoIt is a pity that Samsung did not carry Android 9 Pie with One UI. The Galaxy S7 is perfectly capable of moving it.

In terms of camera, the Samsung Galaxy S7 continues to offer a good shooting experience with more than decent overall results. Sufficient detail, some saturation in certain colors, acceptable night performance, maintains the type in video recording and even offers a good ‘pro’ mode, photography was one of the keys to the phone. And it maintains it. With its logical shortcomings.

The last of its kind

Contrasts: left, Samsung Galaxy S7; right, Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra

The Samsung Galaxy S7 maintains the type to this day despite the logical restrictions in terms of performance and its poor battery. In fact, we continue to use it daily. And it does not present problems beyond the low battery, there is no doubt that it was one of the greats of its time.

Samsung radically changed its ways with the evolution of the Galaxy S7. The Samsung Galaxy S8 grew in size, the use of the front and the physical Home button said goodbye forever. The Samsung Galaxy S7 stayed there, as one of the last high-end of contained size and generous frames. It did not do without almost anything, that is one of the reasons why it remains almost as current as in 2016. Saving the logical distances, that time does not spare in technology.

We couldn’t recommend buying it earlier than much of the 2020 mid-range. Still, the Samsung Galaxy S7 is perfectly fit to come back to life.

It is true that it suffers slowdowns, that its software is somewhat outdated and that the vast majority of current mid-range mobiles greatly surpasses it. Even so, the Samsung Galaxy S7 is the proof that a good Android is still valid years later even if it is not updated.