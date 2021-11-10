A few days ago, Twitter, that wonderful place where you can discuss everything or almost everything, echoed the last battle fought by Internet users in Spain: the debate of which city has the best tap water in our country. There is an explanation for why the fuse had lit from day to morning: the OCU had published a report, analyzing the water in different cities and ordering them from best to worst.

First of all, it should be noted that there is a consensus that it is advisable for health to eat between 1.5 and 2 liters a day. And therefore, the economic factor that it supposes. If we buy bottled water (let’s say it costs 0.21 euros / liter the cheapest in the supermarket), a daily consumption of two liters would be equivalent to spending 150 euros a year. And drinking tap water? A measly euro a year, according to the OCU.

So why haven’t we abandoned the bottles of Solán de Cabras, Font Vella, Evian, Aquarel or Fuente Liviana that fill gigantic shelves in the supermarket on the corner? Well because unfortunately, loving a tap in certain parts of Spain is a tasting torture. The water tastes like a thousand demons. And is that drinking is a pleasure, or should be. A glass of water after sports, if it tastes “good”, is blessed glory.

Returning to that report, it was highlighted that “the ideal is to drink from the tap”, due to its quality and because it is cheaper. And also, of course, because so many plastics are not used nor do we generate so much ecological footprint. Now where do we have to go to drink the best? A Madrid, most believed. They were wrong. After analyzing more than 60 municipalities, it was concluded that 19 of them have excellent quality and 36 good. This means that most cities have a quality that is very suitable for consumption. But there are three clear winners among them: Burgos, San Sebastián and Las Palmas.

To access endless data on every tap water in every city in the world, the web Tapp Water offers you an analysis of its quality in every corner of the planet. From Madrid, Valencia, London or Los Angeles. Simply select the country and the postal code of the area to consult to see statistics and scientific properties.

For example, according to the website, Burgos water is safe to drink, tastes good and has a low level of lime.





In addition, we can access a lot of details and properties, such as the level of chlorine, microplastics, pH, their type of mineralization, nitrates, metals and even the level of bacteria and viruses present.





In Burgos, for example, it stands out that there are few minerals and very little presence of lime. This, in addition, is added to the fact that there is no contaminant and that its price is below the Spanish average. San Sebastián, for its part, has a very light mineralization. Although it has some copper in the analyzes, they emphasize that it is surely due to the pipes and that it is still an excellent product and low price. The third on the podium, Las Palmas, has an excellent quality where the scarce water resources stand out.

These are the properties of San Sebastián tap water:





For those who want to enter the enormous water world and become a true freak of water, the web allows you to consult more than 80 parameters that influence its quality, from color, temperature, pesticides or pathogens.





Here are the facts about tap water in Madrid:









However, the presence of substances such as chlorine, bacteria and microorganisms in the taps affects the quality of the water and therefore, our health. Although the vast majority of cities have very acceptable qualities, there are also losers. At the bottom of the list are Palma de Mallorca, Huelva, Barcelona and Ciudad Real.

According to the Tapp Water website, the taste of Barcelona water is bad and the level of lime is high. In addition to having an excessive level of minerals and chlorine.



Quality of tap water in Barcelona.



Properties of tap water in Barcelona.

The taste of water, mystery solved

In reality, and although we allow ourselves to be carried away by myth and popular belief, just because it tastes good does not mean that it is better, which is what the OCU valued in its analysis. However, a large number of scientific studies have been dedicated to exploring its flavor, which could well be other products of gastronomic and cultural relevance such as wine.

One of the biggest clichés that exists around this culture of water is the good taste it has in Madrid compared to other big cities like Barcelona. A few years ago, a sommelier Spanish took us out of doubts in this report by El Confidencial. He explained that water is water, and therefore, it will be more pleasant the less taste, smell and color it has. For this reason, tasters follow the same parameters as when judging the quality of a wine, the only difference is that it is about identifying those elements that can cloud this absence of flavor, smell and color or texture. That is, its purity.

Faustino Muñoz Soria, who has written two books on the subject, explains that apart from carrying out a visual inspection of it in the glass (level of transparency) and qualifying the smell, the qualities and the chemicals are best appreciated by tasting. The clearest of them all is chlorine, which anyone often complains about. This, however, is a good sign of quality, as it implies that it has been treated and is safe water. Of course, if it knows a lot, it can indicate that the source from which it was extracted was contaminated and has had to undergo radical treatment.

Tell me why you can drink the tap water in big cities like Paris (or Madrid) and that in Barcelona we have to spend € 30 a month to buy mineral water, almost always in plastic jugs @aiguesbcnclient 👎 – Philippe Regol (@PhilippeRegol) November 6, 2021

An example is the water of Catalonia, which can come from the two great rivers that bathe the region depending on where we are: the Ter or the Llobregat. The first is not so polluted. The second yes. Hence, if we consume water in a municipality on the banks of the Llobregat, it will have a more chemical flavor. The Sierra de Guadarrama in Madrid, on the other hand, has an advantage over other territories because the stone is mostly granite , which facilitates a greater filtration of the minerals. Where the predominant rock is calcareous, it will taste worse, since limestone is very soluble and produces very hard water, less palatable. Therefore, the one of areas like Alicante, Valencia or Murcia have worse flavor, added to the fact of its proximity to the sea.

If we draw an imaginary line from Andorra to the highest area of ​​Cádiz, crossing all of Spain, to the north there are soft waters and to the south and east there are harder waters (worse).

And in the rest of the world?

No study is 100% clear. In fact, the list varies according to different organizations. But the countries that usually rank at the top of most rankings are Switzerland, Iceland, Norway and New Zealand.

Switzerland is a mountainous country, with the Alps covering more than two-thirds of the territory and 48 peaks that rise to more than 4,000 meters. It has a high level of rainfall per year (on average 1,431 mm) that replenishes groundwater supplies naturally. In fact, the quality of drinking water in Switzerland is the same as the quality of mineral water. It’s so clean that half that comes out of the tap in Switzerland has not been treated in any way and therefore has no chemical aftertaste.





In Norway, 5% of the land area consists of 455,000 lakes and another 25% of the landscape is covered by the four largest rivers, which are also managed for hydroelectric power generation. In addition, about 0.7% (in total 2,595 square kilometers) of the continent is covered by glaciers. Considering the abundance of surface water resources, it should come as no surprise that 90% of tap water is supplied from surface water and less than 10% originates from groundwater.

Iceland, often referred to as “the land of fire and ice”, has a geographical position that shapes the climate, making it very rainy. In fact, in Iceland it rains or snows an average of at least 15 days a month. Such high rainfall is what makes Icelandic groundwater of excellent quality. Up to 95% of drinking water in Iceland comes from the abundant groundwater reservoirs.

Images: Freepik / Unsplash