We already know the title of the new Dragon Ball Super movie, along with some new details

A couple of months ago we told you that, following the great success of Dragon Ball Super: Broly, a new Dragon Ball Super movie would be released during the year 2022. However, at that time Toei Animation did not give much more information than that. Today, however, we already know the title of the new Dragon Ball Super movie. In addition, the company has given some more information about her.

The animated film will be called Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero. The news was recently shared on a Comic-Con panel, which is taking place these days.

During the panel, producer Akio Iyoku commented that They have chosen this title to emphasize that this movie will focus on the various characteristics of superheroes.

In addition, the panel presenters have highlighted that the film will present new designs of some of the classic characters of the saga. Finally, the panel was closed with a teaser for the film, which showed the new animation style that it will employ. Producer Hayashida has encouraged fans to check out the teaser several times, as he ensures that they will be able to appreciate various new details when reviewing it.

The previous film in the series to hit theaters, Dragon Ball Super: Broly, was a success both critically and commercially, so we can only hope that this new film follows the same trail as the previous one. Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero will be released at some point to be determined in the year 2022.

