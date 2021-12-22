We already know the size that Elden Ring will occupy on our consoles, in addition to its pre-download date

There is just over two months until we can get our hands on From Software’s first open world title. Elden Ring promises to bring a novel proposal in the open world genre, and as your arrival approaches, more details we know about it.

To get started, we already know the size that the Elden Ring will occupy on our consoles. The information comes from the hand of the Twitter account Playstation Game Size, who have already proven to be a reliable source before, and affirm that the size of the title in their version of Playstation 5 will be 44,472 GB, not counting the extra increase that will probably arrive with the patch day 1.

We only know the size that it will occupy in the Sony console, and although it would not be the first time that it varies between Ps5 and Xbox Series X / S, it helps us to estimate that its size will be quite restrained, far from some of the mammoth sizes we’ve been used to in recent years.

In addition to this, we also know what your pre-download date would be, which could take place from February 23, 2022, two days before your official departure date. For the rest, if you are interested in Elden Ring we recommend you read our very positive impressions of its technical demo here.