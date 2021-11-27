Specifically, they have been RTVE and Canal Sur who have been distributed 52 local licenses supported by the Government to conduct tests for broadcast 4K UHD through the DTT. These tests fall within the logical path that is being followed with content in this quality, since at the moment Spanish DTT is not in a position to make the full leap to 4K UHD in all its content.

4K emissions in tests advance in Spain

This is confirmed by UHD Spain itself, who affirms that there is no medium-term plan for implement 4K in DTT in Spain, since the Spanish audiovisual spectrum is very limited. Even though gaps are left free, 4K channels occupy the same space as multiple HD channels. Therefore, the only long-term solution is that, with the elimination of SD, its frequencies are used to broadcast 4K channels. Or, failing that, that HD channels improve their quality.

See a channel in 4K requires the mandatory use of a DVB-T2 compatible TV or tuner, something that unfortunately is not the majority in Spain today. Only the large televisions sold from 2015 and 2016 incorporate this compatibility, and all of the above is only compatible with the broadcasts in SD or HD under DVB-T with the codecs MPEG2 and MPEG4.