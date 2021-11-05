Elden Ring is a bet on insurance. The collaboration between From Software and George RR Martin will appeal to both lovers of the genre and those curious to see the fruit of this pairing. For this reason, the Japanese studio can afford not to stuff the player with dozens of minutes of gameplay and advances, because with an advance like today’s, no less than 15 minutes, have already become the topic of the day.

This spectacular new advance is entirely captured on PC And from Software they highlight that it is a version still in development but representative of the final game. The Japanese studio once again offers us a stony world, with a rich mythology and a multitude of enemies with whom to end with a sword in hand.

However, Elden Ring stands out from the previous works of the studio with a bet of organic and deep open world where the player can move freely in search of adventures and dangers to avoid. The Map of game it will be unlocking as we find its pieces scattered around the stage and it will be tremendously useful to mark, for example, the different dungeons of the game or the NPCs that will offer us secondary missions.

In this case, the new From Software proposal and the Miyazaki-Martin binomial is not so encapsulated and players will be able to adapt your fighting style to the needs of adventure and its challenges. In fact, the environment and one’s own weather system they will play a crucial role in the future of the adventure.

We will can face fighting in stealth, for example, to avoid great dangers and attack at the right time, or to use daylight to gain a clear advantage in battle. However, if we feel overwhelmed at some point we can resort to the invocation of souls, tremendously useful and effective to kill enemies or zone bosses.





All editions of Elden Ring

From Software has closed the spectacular new advance with the announcement of the three special editions that will accompany the Elden Ring launch. However, at the moment they are only available in the Bandai Namco digital store.

Premium Collector’s Edition

Play.

Soundtrack in digital format.

1: 1 replica of the Malenia helmet.

Statue of Malenia (22.8 cm).

40 page hardcover art book.

Metal box with exclusive art.

Special collector’s edition box.

Collector’s Edition

Play.

Soundtrack in digital format.

Statue of Malenia (22.8 cm).

40 page hardcover art book.

Metal box with exclusive art.

Special collector’s edition box.

Launch Edition

Play.

Exclusive poster.

Sticker set.

Cloth patch.

Set of postcards with game art.

Elden ring will finally go on sale next February 25, 2022, just over a month after its original release date. The reason for its delay is found in the fact that, according to the developer herself, “the depth and strategic freedom of the game exceeded expectations initials“So they want to polish the pitch as much as possible and live up to what the players expect.