In October, Apple introduced a new plan for its streaming music service: Apple Voice. This, unlike the rest of Apple Music subscriptions, allows control content exclusively through Siri. Although the company confirmed the price of the plan (4.99 euros per month) and other data, it did not reveal whether, for example, it will be possible to access the app or everything will be done through the wizard. Now, and thanks to the beta of iOS 15.2, MacRumors has been able to show a small preview of the subscription with new details.

Initially, users who bet on this plan for Apple Music do They will be able to access the platform to consult the 90 million songs, albums, playlists, radios, etc. However, unlike the rest of the plans, they will not be able to interact with the content.

That is, to play that song or album they will have to ask Siri using the command “Hey Siri” or by pressing and holding the start button. If the user clicks on the song, album or playlist, Apple Music will display a notice highlighting that it is possible to subscribe to an individual plan for 9.99 euros per month.

The interface will have a section called “Ask Siri” with recommendations for songs and recent plays. Therefore, if a person subscribed to the voice plan wants to start playing a song, you will need to ask Siri. Also if you want to pause, fast forward, go back to another track or change music.

Apple Music Voice will have many limitations

Apple Voice also has significant limitations compared to the standard subscription. According to the aforementioned portal, can’t listen to content in Dolby Atmos or lossless audio, although these modes are configured outside of the Apple Music app. They will also not be able to download songs to listen to them offline or view the lyrics of the tracks. On the other hand, and as expected, users who have an Android device and want to use Apple Music, will not be able to purchase this subscription.

The Apple Music voice plan, let’s remember, It will cost 4.99 euros per month in Spain or $ 59 in Mexico. It will be available with iOS 15.2, due out next week. It will also arrive with versions of the operating systems for Mac, iPad, Apple Watch and Apple TV. In all of them it will be possible to use the service with this plan. Interestingly, users will be able to subscribe to Apple Music Voice through voice. All they have to do is say, “Hey Siri, start my Apple Music voice plan trial.” The platform will allow you to choose between 7 days of free trial without automatic renewal or up to 3 months of trial with automatic renewal.