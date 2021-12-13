Before getting to know the most anticipated smartphones, we usually see several possible designs that advance us how their appearance will be, but this time with the apparently real image of the Samsung flagship there are not too many doubts. IceUniverse himself is the one who has shared this image, in which he calls it possible real design.

If the leaks are on the right track, in January or February we will be able to see the new Samsung Galaxy S22 family, as Samsung has accustomed us to, leave behind the high-end of 2021 a year later. Although the problems with the supply have been notorious, especially when referring to the microchips, the elimination of the Note range seems to have been enough so that the rest of the terminals are not affected.

We do not know if it is a model or the smartphone itself, but in both cases the terminal seems to let us see a design that fits what we expect. This shows slight changes with respect to the Galaxy S21, however following a similar line in the cameras located vertically in the upper left corner. The material stops being matte as it was in the S21 and becomes shiny, so the plastic could disappear again or lose prominence.

Its lenses in this case continue to maintain the module and the triple camera, although the protective ring apparently protrudes more. The flash would be outside the same module and the rest of the components leave us in doubt, since the front part cannot be seen, nor the sides.

Along with the S22 +, Ultra and the SPen

The certifications by the FCC have also let us know that the S22 will arrive as usual accompanied by two models, where at least one of them and possibly the Ultra model will receive compatibility with the SPen to become the model with greater dimensions and possibilities. The play of last year that ended up taking the Note series out of the game will therefore be repeated.

This also lets us know that Samsung’s most advanced terminal will have wireless charging and UWB technology, the alternative to the classic Bluetooth, in addition to the already standardized 5G. Models that will be equipped with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC in some markets and the Exynos 2200 in others, a chip that we will possibly see in Spain. Of these models it has not been possible to see a real image so far that makes the design of the model so clear, although if mass production is already starting, it would not be surprising that after the S22 the other filtered models arrive , the camera capabilities of One UI, or the size differences between other important elements.