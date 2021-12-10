I know has revealed the release date of CrossfireX, which will hit Xbox early next year. CrossfireX will launch on Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S on February 10, 2022. Smilegate has also released a new gameplay trailer. Once CrossfireX goes on sale, you can directly enter the campaign developed by Remedy Entertainment, the studio behind Control and Alan Wake. It will be two complete operations of the campaign.

The trades that will be available on launch day They will be: one called Operation Catalyst, and the other called Operation Specter. This gives us to understand that we will have more content of the game later.

It is clear that Remedy knows how to handle a nice piece of cinematic action, and it will be interesting to see which direction the Crossfire Mercenaries vs. Mercenaries scenario takes. We are not saying that no one has to definitively acquire superpowers or be stranded in a magical and realistic world of shadows, but it would not hurt. An earlier trailer featured high-tech optical camo suits and robotic combat units, so we already know you’re not afraid to go for the high-powered action.

A Plague Tale Requiem First Gameplay Trailer Announced

In addition to the single-player options, players will be able to jump into a set of multiplayer modes developed by CrossfireX’s parent company, Smilegate Entertainment. The fFPS ranch has previously reached PC platforms and mobile, but CrossfireX will be your first foray into consoles. So we must be very excited about the Remedy CrossfireX release date during The Game Awards.