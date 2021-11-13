The countdown begins to enjoy And Just Like That, the reboot from Sex in New York that 16 years later we are very excited. We are looking forward to seeing the series, new stories and all looks, although we have already seen quite a few and we love them, especially those of Carrie (Sarah Jessica Parker), which is still the fashionist number one.

We finally know the release date of the series! Go preparing blanket and sofa because HBO Max premieres the first two episodes of the series on next December 9. The series will have 10 chapters, and the next eight can be seen weekly every Thursday.





HBO Max has shown us a small preview of the new installment of the series, where we can follow Carrie, Miranda (Cynthia Nixon) and Charlotte (Kristin Davis) as they travel the journey from the complicated reality of life and friendship at 30 to the even more complicated reality of life and friendship at 50 The big news is the replacement for Kim Cattrall, (Samantha Jones), her name is Lisa Todd Wexley and she is played by Nicole Ari Parker.

The cast is completed by Sara Ramírez, Sarita Choudhury, Nicole Ari Parker, Karen Pittman, Chris Noth (Mr. Big), Mario Cantone, David Eigenberg, Willie Garson and Evan Handler.





Michael Patrick King He is the executive producer (he was already one of the original series, as well as the screenwriter and director of the films) along with Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon, and Kristin Davis.

Currently the series continues to be recorded in different locations in New York. We are looking forward to seeing it!

Photos | HBO Max