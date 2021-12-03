WazirX, Presearch and Komodo rise after data shows increased user activity

The characteristically volatile nature of the cryptocurrency market is back in full force on December 2 after optimism of the past few days turned to fear and the price of Bitcoin fell back below $ 57,000.

Despite the pressure being placed on many of the major cryptocurrencies, several altcoins have managed to break the trend and post double-digit gains on December 2.

The 7 coins with the highest price change in 24 hours. Source: Cointelegraph Markets Pro

Data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro and TradingView shows that the biggest winners in the last 24 hours were WazirX (WRX), Presearch (PRE) and Komodo (KMD).

WazirX benefits from listing new tokens

WazirX is an India-based cryptocurrency exchange claiming to be the fastest growing and most reliable exchange in the country.

Data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro and TradingView shows that, After hitting a low of $ 1.07 on Nov 28, WRX price rose 74% to hit a daily high of $ 1.87 on Dec 2, while its daily trading volume soared 630% to USD 432 million.

WRX / USDT 4-hour chart. Source: TradingView

WRX’s rising price occurs when the exchange has been listing new tokens, including popular metaverse tokens like Gala (GALA) and Cocos-BCX (COCOS).

Presearch exceeds 3 million users

Presearch is a blockchain-based decentralized search protocol that enables users to maintain control over their data, conduct searches privately, and receive rewards for their search activity.

VORTECS ™ data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro began to spot a bullish outlook for PRE on November 26, ahead of the recent price spike.

The VORTECS ™ Score, exclusive to Cointelegraph, is an algorithmic comparison of historical and current market conditions derived from a combination of data points including market sentiment, trade volume, recent price movements and activity in Twitter

VORTECS ™ Score (green) vs. PRE price. Source: Cointelegraph Markets Pro

As seen in the chart above, the VORTECS ™ Score for PRE began to rally on November 26, around 57 hours before the price rose 53.78% over the next three days.

PRE’s price appreciation comes as search engine activity is on the rise and the protocol now hosts more than three million registered users performing more than four million searches per day on average. In November, the network reached a record 103 million searches.

Komodo launches a low fee DEX

Komodo is an open, composable, multi-chain platform focused on creating friendly, scalable, and interoperable blockchain solutions for business.

VORTECS ™ data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro began to spot a bullish outlook for KMD on November 28, ahead of the recent price rally.

VORTECS ™ Score (green) vs. KMD price. Source: Cointelegraph Markets Pro

As seen in the chart above, the VORTECS ™ Score for KMD climbed into the green zone and peaked at 77 on November 28, around 39 hours before the price increased 80% over the next two days.

The growing interest in KMD comes as the protocol’s decentralized exchange AtomicDEX saw an increase in activity thanks to the low fee environment.

Total cryptocurrency market capitalization currently stands at $ 2.608 trillion and Bitcoin’s dominance index is 41.1%.

The views and opinions expressed here are solely those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the views of Cointelegraph.com. Every investment and business move involves risk, you should do your own research when making a decision.

