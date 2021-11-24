According to SEMOVI data, traffic incidents decreased 15% in Mexico City when compared between 2019 and 2021, taking into account that in 2020 vehicle movement was reduced due to the pandemic caused by COVID-19.

On the other hand, Apple Maps now has a new function for users to use Siri to quickly report an accident, danger or speed control.

To do so, users only have to say “Hey Siri” and express one of the following phrases:

Report an accident / danger / speed check / speed trap / incident

There is an accident / danger / speed check / speed trap / incident

There is a crash ahead

There is something in the way

Here’s a speed trap

Delete accident / hazard / incident

The danger has disappeared

The incident is no longer here

There is an accident that is still here