According to SEMOVI data, traffic incidents decreased 15% in Mexico City when compared between 2019 and 2021, taking into account that in 2020 vehicle movement was reduced due to the pandemic caused by COVID-19.
On the other hand, Apple Maps now has a new function for users to use Siri to quickly report an accident, danger or speed control.
To do so, users only have to say “Hey Siri” and express one of the following phrases:
Report an accident / danger / speed check / speed trap / incident
There is an accident / danger / speed check / speed trap / incident
There is a crash ahead
There is something in the way
Here’s a speed trap
Delete accident / hazard / incident
The danger has disappeared
The incident is no longer here
There is an accident that is still here