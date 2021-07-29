The availability of the Internet and faster web connections have evolved the use of and access to pornography in recent decades. However, pornography negatively affects patients’ sex lives, their health, and the potential to cause erectile dysfunction in men.

STUDY

According to BBC, The results obtained indicate that pornography consumers manifest more depressive symptoms, a lower quality of life and mental health poorer than those who don’t watch porn.

On the other hand, a credible study showed that men who watch porn certainly remain more dissatisfied with their sex lives. Which could be due to the type of porn they watch.

Erectile dysfunction

Not only that, but virility, which is very important to all men, has impaired porn-induced erectile dysfunction. Watching porn frequently can cause erections, which are progressively only triggered by hardcore porn that is deadly.

The ingestion of pornography thus becomes a form of psychological indoctrination that causes anxiety during the performance.

HEALTH: Pornography can cause social isolation

Giving in to the urge to view pornography regularly results in a loss of the ability to resist temptation. The discipline to resist such gratification is gradually underestimated as your brain becomes more and more focused on the things that please you. It’s no wonder people addicted to porn fail miserably in other aspects of their lives.

Whenever pornography almost always requires solitude. Anything that a person does in secret often results in embarrassment. For men and women, especially those who are young, one of the first repercussions of viewing pornography is social discomfort in public. Which, ironically, leads to more guilt and concealment.

Such isolation and shame can make sharing true intimacy with others is difficult. It also makes it difficult to mature and grow as a person, as well as reach our full potential as individuals.

Stimulates incidents of rape and sexual violence

The use of pornography can be compared to the consumption of alcohol, which implies that it is not always bad. But it can be for people with additional risk factors and extensive dependence on pornography. Which carries the potential to provoke violent crimes such as rape and sexual violence. Much research on pornography and sexual violence has indicated that men who are already sexually aggressive and consume a lot of sexually aggressive pornography are more likely to commit a sexually hostile act.

Causes pessimism in an individual

Most people who abuse pornography also have financial, relationship, and employment problems. Like dopamine it is a neurotransmitter that nerve cells produce to communicate with other nerve cells. An important component of the optimistic behavior section of our brain leads to its excessive secretion.

Thus, an individual becomes resistant to its effects, requiring even more stimulation to feel the rush, profoundly altering drive or motivation.

* Many people are already suffering humiliation and sadness as a result of pornography. It can be difficult to restart a social life if a person’s porn habit has dampened their desire to socialize.

Related Notes:

How to start an internship? 8 tips to help you!

The 5 Golden Rules for Giving Medical Advice to Friends and Family

10 Tips to Prevent Medication Errors During COVID-19 Treatment