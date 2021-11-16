‘Way Down’ has achieved the best premiere for a Spanish film so far in 2021. The new work behind the cameras of Jaume Balagueró has amassed 1.18 million euros during its first weekend in cinemas, thus surpassing ‘A todo tren! Destino Asturias’ and the 1.08 million it achieved this past July.

The film starring Freddie highmore has brought to theaters more than 175,000 million viewers during its first three days in theaters. It is clear that the intense promotional campaign of Mediaset has been key to this, but let’s not detract from the success of ‘Way Down’ in a year that Spanish cinema is having a difficult time taking audiences to the movies.

Rivals to beat

Of course, the 1.18 million euros of ‘Way Down’ have not been enough to lead the Spanish box office, since ‘Eternals’ has managed to maintain the first position with 1.25 million during the same period. In this way, the new film of Marvel accumulates 4.8 million in our country.

Now it will be necessary to see if ‘Way Down’ achieves a good maintenance at the box office to also become the highest grossing Spanish film of the year. That honor is also in the hands of the latest feature film directed by Santiago Segura and 7.64 million euros is the amount to beat.