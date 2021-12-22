Way Down Analysis - A walk through the Bank of Spain

The first Mediaset Games title based on the movie Way Down.

Every game has a reason for being. Even the most nihilistic there is. Some video games are born by their creators’ own idea, a dream or fantasy that, sometimes, can come true. In other cases, the video game is part of franchises born in books, comics or manga, a tribute that is usually enjoyed by many fans. And other cases, of course, are games based on movies, a type of game that lately was not so easy to find, but that was tremendously common 15 years ago. In this case, Way Down, the video game based on the latest Mediaset movie, has a really curious effect, and that is that it is capable of taking the player back to those times.

Way Down is the first Mediaset Games title, a new attempt by the communication giant to carve out a small niche within the video game scene in Spain. To do this, he has worked with PlayStation Talents to develop different titles based on the films they produce. In the future, games like Malnazidos and Tadeo Jones 3 await us, and we will have to see what the result of these two installments would be, but for now we have already been able to count on the game that invites us to rob the Bank of Spain.

As an experience, it is a curious foray on the part of the Gammera Nest studio, co-creators with FAS3 Estudio and Mediaset, which will sound familiar to more than one person for being the authors of the Nubla saga. It is a developer specialized in another style of video games, something that must be taken into account when evaluating the result. The title itself shows, in fact, some strengths, but also great shortcomings, defects that are likely to be improved for the next installments. Of course, despite everything, the purchase can become justifiable to spend a fun time in the company of its approximately 3 hours long.

The robbery of the century during the World Cup in South Africa

The video game does not affect much in its history when it comes to playing. They tell us about the mythical pirate Francis Drake (but do not expect an Uncharted), of the treasure hidden in the Bank of Spain that we are going to rob, but it gives the impression that many details themselves are left for movie viewers. The coup is set in July 2010, the date on which Spain was completely immersed in the World Cup in South Africa and in the performance of the Spanish National Team.

As a result, practically all the conversations that we will hear around will have to do with the events taking place during the World Cup in South Africa and the performance of the Spanish soccer team. Truly, seen with perspective, if during those days we were all so monothematic, it had to be an ordeal for those who did not like football, because it gets tiresome even while enjoying football. But hey, they are gajes of 2010 that, in a certain way, can give nostalgia to some.

During the game, we will control various characters who, infiltrated inside the Bank of Spain, begin to collect everything necessary to take the big shot on the night of the World Cup final. If we do everything properly, which will not be difficult, since the challenges are easy to achieve, we will be able to enter the vault of the Bank of Spain and we will obtain the prized coins of Francis Drake.

Mini-games to solve problems

An efficient and simple way to alleviate the technical limitations of a development is the use of minigames. In this way, in addition to solving problems in the title’s own plot advance, complications are also avoided in time frames. As we have mentioned before, it must be borne in mind that we are talking about an independent game with studios going out of your comfort zone, no matter how much the Mediaset stamp appears in the game.

We will find plenty of minigames and mechanics throughout the game and quite a variety. For example, some that are quite well managed are those of dialogue and those of taking photographs. Of these first, we will have to choose the appropriate response to certain dialogues so as not to remain in evidence and that they discover our cover. As for the photographs, we will use it to register keys, control cameras, and even analyze pictures.

Many of the minigames are well played, although others not so much. Although the biggest problem, more than the execution of the minigames and mechanics, is in the abuse of this resource to solve practically everything, since our character as such only moves from one place to another. It can be considered that there has been a good work in this aspect, but a little more work in the movement of our character or in reinforcing the story in the video game would have been great for Way Down, since mechanically it feels like another generation.

Not everything works out in one fell swoop

One thing that knows how to carry the game is what things don’t go as planned. In fact, the little unforeseen events that arise during the mission are much more interesting than the supposed “great plot twist” of the story, which has a lot of cliché and little surprise. But, for example, sometimes the game will make us “improvise” actions against the clock to fix problems that could derail the theft.

Throughout the entire game, we will encounter a multitude of problems, and the most regrettable thing about this is that, generally, almost everything is solved by pressing a couple of buttons. It is likely that, with more development time, the game would have been able to show many more possibilities to better resolve the various conflicts, because often the minigames they propose can become somewhat repetitive.

Of course, in the end, the mini-games implemented can be considered enjoyable, although they are quite simple. In fact, if there is one aspect that will put the patience of many against the ropes, it will be in that our character walks, but does not run. It is understandable that, in a place of that caliber, running can raise suspicions, as well as communicating by earpiece if we have guards nearby, but it would have been better to have the possibility of running and that this action is restricted if we have people watching our around. Literally, It’s time to dock the Bank of Spain walking.

For you trophy hunters

For trophy hunters on PlayStation, Way Down can be a good target to get your teeth on. All the trophies in the game can be obtained gradually and without major problem, as we meet the objectives of the mission. Truly, without any need for guides, we can get the platinum trophy of this game when we play it for the first time.

Truly, this is not a bad incentive, as trophy hunting is a hobby followed by many, many players in the PlayStation community. Of course, both for PS4 and PS5 will be the same version, so these trophies cannot be obtained twice, as in many other games with Next-Gen patches. Therefore, with the duration of 3 hours of the complete game, it is without a doubt about an interesting option for those looking for easy-to-obtain points.

Know where we get

When starting Way Down, it must be clear that we will not be in front of a Triple A. You don’t have the resources to get close to it. Starting from that base, and taking into account all the possible aspects of development, and with Mediaset getting into it, it is almost cause for celebration that the end result, despite everything, is a playable title until the end. In addition, his dubbing into Spanish, although it is not the best in the world, has very recognizable voices that more than one will like.

Way Down is the first game of at least three titles to come from Mediaset Games. It is probably not to the liking of “mainstream” players due to the fact that it involves an independent game with limited resources in a project difficult to adapt otherwise. However, there will be more than one person capable of finding the appeal of this “ugly duckling” which, in the future, may be the germ of great swans within the PlayStation Talents ecosystem.

