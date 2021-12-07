We know that waves are one of the most flattering hairstyles to enhance the hair, and now that the red carpets are beginning to take a good rhythm, celebrities do not hesitate to use them to look splendid and get the most out of their manes. We leave you five examples of wavy manes that we have seen during these days and that are perfect to wear these holidays.

In Jared Five hair accessories to achieve a perfect hairstyle this Christmas 2021





We start with Claudia schiffer that in his case to step on the red carpet of the estrus of ‘The King’s Man’ for which he has chosen a mane with parted in the middle (his favorite) and with quite marked and defined waves. A very glamorous style that provides extra volume and movement to the hair; and we love that.





Jennifer Lawrence She is making it clear to us that the pregnancy suits her wonderfully, and in her last public appearance she opted for a beautiful hair with waves, undoubtedly one of my favorites. The hair parted on one side and the waves on the face is one of the most sophisticated and perfect options for these holidays.





The princess Amalia who has just turned eighteen, is also a big fan of waves to enhance her long hair. Your favorites, long waves with my movement and the bangs pointed out.





Soft waves accompanied with carding and curtain bangs, has been the option of Halle berry. The Brigitte Bardot style is always very flattering and if we fill the hair with undone waves we get that sensual and carefree touch that we like so much about French women.





Gemma Aterton who also went to the red carpet of ‘The King’s Man’ opted for the broken waves and not too sharp, a great option to gain volume and greater texture.

Photos | Gtres