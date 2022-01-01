Jan 01, 2022 at 18:32 CET

EFE

The match between Watford and Tottenham, on the twenty-first day of the Premier, was temporarily interrupted due to a “medical emergency” in the stands at Vicarage Road.

In minute 83 the referee Robert Jones, after receiving a communication through his earpiece decided to stop the match because a spectator had a health problem and needed healthcare.

The clash was stopped with the twenty-two players on the pitch awaiting news while several members of the local club staff they crossed the court to assist the Lower Graham Taylor supporter in the stands.

Minutes later the toilets took the fan from the stands to undergo more exhaustive examinations while the rest of the public accompanied with a loud ovation. Ten minutes later, Robert Jones ordered the resumption of the clash between Watford and Tottenham.