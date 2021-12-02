

Watford-Chelsea were temporarily suspended due to a medical emergency in the stands. As happened at Newcastle-Tottenham with Sergio Reguilón, this time it was Marcos Alonso who alerted referee David Coote to what was happening. The braid did not hesitate for a moment and stopped the game for the assists to intervene the viewer who had suffered a cardiac arrest.

The players of both teams left the field in the 12th minute, due to an alleged medical problem with one of the fans in the Vicarage Road stands. The referee took the players to the dressing room tunnel and the match was stopped for more than half an hour. Fortunately, the medical services managed to stabilize the viewer and they took him to the hospital for further scans.