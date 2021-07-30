Apple has released a security update for the Apple Watch that addresses a significant vulnerability. The new version, watchOS 7.6.1, is available for Apple Watch Series 3 and later models. It has an approximate weight of 200 MB.

The update notes highlight the solution of a serious security problem related to IOMobileFrameBuffer which, according to Apple, could have been actively exploited. This vulnerability, reported by an anonymous user, is capable of executing arbitrary code with kernel privileges, a system that allows attackers to access the device through an application and without any type of limitation. The patch notes that the company has shared on its support page say the following.

Impact: An application may be able to execute arbitrary code with kernel privileges. Apple is aware of a report that this problem may have been actively exploited. Description: A memory corruption issue was fixed with better memory handling.

Users with an Apple Watch Series 3 and up should update to watchOS 7.6.1 as soon as possible. To do this, you need to access the iPhone Watch app, click on “General” and then on “Software update”. For the installation to be successful, the Apple Watch must be connected to the power, with 50% battery and within range of the iPhone, previously connected to a Wi-Fi network.

watchOS 7.6.1, in addition, could include improvements and correction of other errors found in the previous version.

The security flaw mentioned in watchOS 7.6.1 also reached the iPhone

The aforementioned vulnerability has also been discovered on iPhone and iPad, but it was resolved with iOS 14.7.1 and iPadOS 14.7.1. This update is now available for both devices. It also includes the solution to a problem that prevented unlocking the Apple Watch with those iPhone models with Touch ID. To update both models it is necessary to access Settings> General> Software update.

Apple has mentioned many times that security flaws not revealed until completely fixeds. Therefore, it is difficult to know if a current version of the operating system has a vulnerability.