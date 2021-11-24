Universal has taken us by surprise by releasing a new and extensive advance of Jurassic World: Dominion, one of the most anticipated movies of next year. The material is, in fact, the Foreword of the feature film, and is responsible for moving us 65 million years into the past to show us what the Earth was like in the greatest age of splendor of the dinosaurs. Of course, at a certain point in the video we return to the current era.

The movies of the universe Jurassic park They have only allowed us to observe dinosaurs in “controlled” environments in the present. For this reason, it is interesting that Colin trevorrow, director of Jurassic World: Dominion, is exploring the idea of ​​going back in time to the Jurassic. In fact, he himself explains why Entertainment Weekly:

“Ever since I was a kid, I wanted to see dinosaurs in their natural habitat. It may have taken a few decades, but with a little help from ILM, Universal and Amblin, it finally happened. This preview is just a glimpse of the movie we made. It’s an epic celebration of all that Steven Spielberg and Michael Crichton created, and I can’t wait to share it with the world next summer. “

Additionally, Trevorrow acknowledges that Jurassic World: Dominion is the end of the story that was born in 1993. “For me, it is the culmination of the story that has been told. When you reached the end of the trilogy of Jurassic parkIt may not have been so clear what the full story of those three movies was because they were a bit more episodic in the way they were approached. But this trilogy is not, “he commented earlier this year.

Of course, to conclude the narrative in the best possible way, Jurassic World: Dominion will bring back several iconic characters from Jurassic park. Among them Ellie sattler (Laura Dern), Alan Grant (Sam Neill) and the doctor Ian Malcom (Jeff Goldblum). The rest of the cast is made up of Chris Pratt (Owen Grady), Bryce Dallas Howard (Claire Dearing), Daniella Pineda (Zia Rodriguez), BD Wong (Henry Wu), Justice Smith (Franklin Webb) and Omar Sy (Barry Sembène). among others. The film opens on June 10, 2022.