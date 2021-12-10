It took many years for Halo, one of the most iconic franchises in video game history, finally had the television adaptation that many dreamed of. Microsoft and Paramount Pictures kept their promise and took advantage of the spotlight on The Game Awards 2021 to share the first trailer of Halo: The Series. The trailer, fortunately for the millions of fans, looks quite promising.

The series of Halo will have as protagonist the very master Chief, the most recognized Spartan in the franchise. The interpretation of the super soldier is the responsibility of the actor Pablo Schreiber, whom you probably recognize for his participation in The Wire from HBO. Evidently, John-117 will not show his face Unless Microsoft intends to surprise us. The trailer, below:

Microsoft’s original plan was to release the series of Halo in early 2021. However, the pandemic got in the way and filming was delayed multiple times. If no further obstacles arise, production will premiere in 2022 on Paramount +. Obviously, the catalog of this service will be reinforced with such important content.

“Halo: The Series will premiere on Paramount + in 2022. It is a live action military science fiction series based on the video game franchise Halo. The series will focus on the 26th century war between the United Nations Space Command (UNSC) and the Covenant alien alliance. “

The production of Halo: The Series It is in charge of Amblin Entertainment, Steven Spielberg’s production company. It should be noted, yes, that the aforementioned filmmaker is not directly involved in the series. For its part, 343 Industries, Microsoft’s internal study and responsible for the franchise, is participating.

The release of the trailer coincides with the recent release of Halo Infinite, whose playable and narrative proposal left us with very positive feelings, as we already have in our analysis. Without a doubt, the franchise is going through an excellent time after the ups and downs that occurred in the predecessor titles and even during the development of Halo Infinite. We will have to wait until next year to see if the series lives up to expectations.