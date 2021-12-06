Warner Bros. has released the final trailer of The Matrix Resurrections a few days after its premiere. The feature film, which was again directed by Lana Wachowski, is one of the big releases for the last month of the year — aside from Spider-Man: No Way Home– as it marks the return of a franchise widely popular with science fiction fans. The material follows the line of the first advance in terms of spectacularity.

Be careful, because this is the first time we can see Neo outside of the simulation of The Matrix Resurrections. It is surprising because his look looks totally different than what Keanu reeves has gotten us used to it in recent years. As it happened in the first trilogy of The Matrix, its physical appearance changes when it is connected to the virtual world. The rest are action scenes and more mystery on the part of Wachowski.

While the premiere of The Matrix Resurrections is just around the corner, we still don’t know what the feature film is about. Was the Matrix rebooted? This is the big question that most fans ask themselves. The secrecy strategy, coupled with the recent statements of the scriptwriters, make us suppose that the fourth installment is accompanied by several situations that will surprise the audience.

David Mitchell, one of the screenwriters of The Matrix Resurrections, recently declared that we are not facing a sequel to the trilogy. It is, in his words, a film whose narrative works independently. This could be the explanation of why some events of The Matrix (1999). Thus, it will be necessary to wait for December 22th to get out of doubt.

Remember that The Matrix Resurrections is the last Warner film of 2021 to have a simultaneous theatrical release and HBO Max. The cast includes Keanu Reeves, Carrie-Anne Moss, Jada Pinkett Smith, Lambert Wilson, Priyanka Chopra, Daniel Bernhardt, Neil Patrick Harris, Christina Ricci, Jessica Henwick, Eréndira Ibarra, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, and Jonathan Groff.