Watch The First Trailer Of Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League Presented At The Game Awards

Warner Bros. Games and DC today released the first reveal trailer for Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League, the groundbreaking third-person action shooter being developed by Rocksteady Studios, the creators of the acclaimed Batman: Arkham saga.

Presented during The Game Awards, the hilarious trailer is a taste of the chaotic and intense world that awaits players, whether playing solo or in teams of up to 4 members in online cooperative mode. A unique experience in which you can take on the role of the protagonist and play Harley Quinn, Deadshot, Captain Boomerang or King Shark to fulfill the mission of destroying the world’s greatest superheroes: the Justice League. The video shows a series of intense open-world combat sequences and showcases the repertoire of unique moves, special abilities and wide variety of weapons at the disposal of the Suicide Squad, as it prepares for an epic final showdown against the fastest man in existence. Earth: Flash.

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League It will be available globally in 2022 on Playstation 5, Xbox Series XIS, and PC.

