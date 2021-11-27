Watch out Zuckerberg! Apple plans to launch augmented reality headsets

Apple plans to launch mixed reality headsets in 2022, and with it, become a direct rival of Oculus Quest 2, we tell you what the revealed reports say.

The information was revealed by Ming-Chi Kuo, the well-known Apple analyst and who predicts that the company will launch a mixed reality viewer in 2022.

Apple’s AR headset / viewer will feature two processors.

At least one of the two processors in Apple’s upcoming headphones, it will be as powerful as the M1 chip that is integrated into the latest MacBooks. This means that the sum of the power of two processors will mean that the headset does not need to be connected to a computer or phone.

According to Kuo, the new headphones will be compatible with augmented reality (AR), allowing virtual objects and characters to overlap the real world, in the style of Pokémon GO. Therefore, it is also known as mixed reality.

Augmented reality capability coupled with power is what will make Apple’s next headset / viewer a direct competitor to the device Oculus Quest 2 developed by Meta, formerly Facebook, by Mark Zuckerberg.

It is worth mentioning that recently, Meta said it will launch its own next-generation headphones, codenamed Project Cambria., also next year.

Ming-Chi Kuo is known to be 75% correct in his predictions. But, it is not the only source that ensures the launch of a mixed reality headset from Manzana.

Mark Gurman of Bloomberg, the American financial advisory, software, data and stock market media company, also said that Apple plans to launch a mixed reality viewer in 2022.