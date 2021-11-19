Today technology has become an important part in all areas, including healthcare. There are a wide variety of technological health applications to monitor certain important health parameters to keep our patients’ health under control.

However, the offer of free and paid apps is so wide that it is necessary to have clear criteria when deciding whether or not a health application can be reliable.

Criteria to determine if health apps are suitable for confidence:

Prestigious endorsement: It is important that it has the support of a public institution, scientific society, professional association, university … Scientific rigor. It is essential that it is rigorous and responds to the needs of the user, whether professional or patient. General evaluation. The stars are not everything, you also have to assess the number of people who have tried it. An app with five stars but 12 users is probably of lower quality than one with three stars but with thousands of users. Time on the market and time since the last version. Good apps tend to stay with regular renewals. If an app has only been around for a short time (less than three months) it is likely that it is not well polished and if it has been a long time since the last version (more than two years) it is most likely outdated or abandoned. Make it easy to use, facilitate data logging and have good integration if you need a connection to measurement hardware. That they have powerful communication tools that put the patient in contact with the most appropriate healthcare agent / s for as long as possible, through, for example, the use of chatbots.

WATCH OUT! Top 5 of the worst health apps

Apps that use light.

The lighting that mobile phones have does not have the necessary powers to treat any type of disease.

Mole detection.

Be wary of applications that claim they have the power to detect skin cancer in moles. The eye check is the best weapon to identify it.

Sounds to cure ailments.

Like lighting, the sounds your phone makes do not have the ability to relieve headaches or other medical conditions.

Insulin dose calculators.

Smartphone users with diabetes should be careful with the apps they use to record their food intake and calculate the appropriate dose of insulin, as it is not the only factor in determining how much medication to apply.

Provide a treatment.

To receive a proper diagnosis and treatment, contact with the patient is necessary. So stay away from apps that promise to give it to you just by typing in their symptoms.

Before downloading any health app, try to research and read everything about it, to avoid side effects that impact your well-being.

