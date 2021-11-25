In mid-2021 the Federal Commission for the Protection against Sanitary Risks (Cofepris) underwent several internal changes. The biggest was the appointment of Alejandro Svarch Pérez as its new director. From that moment on, the promise was made that one of the objectives was to combat miracle products. To do this, there would be an expansion in the monitoring of offers that are published on the internet and social networks. Now the first results are beginning to be observed.

Today it was announced that as part of the strategy to reinforce actions against alleged health remedies five health alerts were issued. They are all for deception products, formerly known as “miracle products.”

How are they defined?

In its most concrete definition, it is about those that promise to alleviate ailments, remove pain or cure diseases without presenting any technical-scientific evidence. To achieve this, it takes advantage of people’s urgency, although they often cause health risks.

The miracle products that were denounced by Cofepris are the following:

“Osteo Sin Max”, which is offered in cream and tablet forms, and is marketed as a muscle relaxant and anti-inflammatory. The product appears to be indicated for herniated discs, osteoporosis, osteoarthritis and gout. “365 Skinny High Intensity”, also known as “Body Balance High Intensity”, which are capsules advertised as a dietary supplement and are attributed properties as an accelerator of weight loss and metabolism, relaxant and controller of cortisol levels, among others. “Cicatrisan Plus Max”, which emulates being a treatment for conditions such as gastric ulcers, colitis, acute or chronic gastritis, diverticula and the prevention of colon cancer. “Pulmo Calcio”, offered as an expectorant for the rapid relief of coughs in presentations such as ampoules, micro-bottles, tablets and syrup. “Kidney Vida Plus Max”, in the form of tablets, is advertised as an auxiliary product in the treatment of infections and kidney pain, urinary tract and prostate infection, as well as to prevent the formation of stones and grit in the kidney and kidney stones.

None of these five products has a health registration because they have not proven their safety, quality or efficacy. While not knowing the content of its ingredients represent a risk to the health of those who consume them.

Additionally, as it is of doubtful origin and lacks verification of its production plants, the hygiene conditions in its preparation or storage are unknown.

For its part, Cofepris recommends that people not consume or buy such products or any other that does not comply with current regulations. While doctors should refrain from indicating any of the mentioned miracle products, or any other type, to their patients.

Fines for manufacturers but also for those who offer them

These products cannot be advertised, marketed or distributed either. Establishments that do not comply with the regulations will be subject to appropriate administrative sanctions.

While if you identify any of the aforementioned at any point of sale, you can make a health complaint at this link. In this way you also help to end this practice that is not only illegal but also puts people’s lives at risk.