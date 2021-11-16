During its Investor Day 2021 event, Qualcomm CTO, Dr. James Thompson, mentioned that the company is working to launch new PC processors with more advanced processing power and capable of competing in performance against Apple’s M1 chips.

Qualcomm wants to eat Intel and AMD with their own “M1”

One of the hardest blows for Intel in 2020 was when Apple announced its M1 chips, as the Cupertino company made it clear that all of its computers would carry its new chips.

At Qualcomm they know that the CPU and GPU performance of these chips have left very good impressions on both advanced and casual consumers, so they will also improve their processors with ARM-based architecture in order to bring this type of power to PCs. with Windows.

While the company hopes to have these chips ready by 2023, next year they hope to have some tests for their customers.

This new chip will be designed by the Nuvia team, a company created by former Apple employees that Qualcomm bought in early 2021 for $ 1.4 billion.

On the other hand, one of the great promises of Qualcomm regarding these processors is that users will not only see a considerable improvement in performance, but that one of their great focuses will also be on autonomy.

Similarly, the Adreno GPU that the manufacturer uses in its Snapdragon chips will also be present in its computer processors (actually it is already present in computer chips), although its objective will be to improve its gaming capabilities to offer the best performance. for gamers.

So far it is not known if the new chips will bear the Snapdragon name, or if it will be a new family of chips, although we will have to wait a few months to learn about this new project.