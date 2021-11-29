The approach of the Christmas season and the end of the year could undergo an abrupt change in the world. While some countries like Mexico had achieved a decrease in daily Covid-19 infections, now everything can be quite different. The responsible is the Omicron Variant that has spread throughout the planet and has already reached America. The first country in the area in detect two cases was Canada.

In this way, in a matter of days this new mutation that emerged in South Africa has already spread across four continents. History seems to repeat itself because it was exactly what happened at the beginning of 2020 when the current pandemic began.

Why is it so dangerous?

The greatest characteristic of the Omicron Variant is that it has more than 30 mutations. For the same reason, it is estimated that it can be up to 500 percent more infectious than the original virus. Preliminary evidence suggests an increased risk of reinfection with this variant, compared to other mutations.

Just yesterday we shared the list of countries in which this mutation was present. Canada is now added to the eight mentioned. Based on local authorities, two people who just returned from a Nigerian trip tested positive for Covid-19. While applying the laboratory test it was confirmed that they have this new variant.

For its part, the Ottawa Public Health Agency reported that the affected people are already isolated and receive all the necessary care. In addition, all his contacts have been followed up to identify if there are more positive cases.

In this sense, the Canadian government stated that it has sufficient hospital and intensive care capacity to attend to all the cases that are reported. He also recalled that in recent months the trend of infections has been down in the country.

While an immediate instruction has been to apply tests to all people returning from South Africa, Botswana, Lesotho, Eswatini, Mozambique, Namibia and Zimbabwe. Although at the moment it is not planned to close the borders, it is not ruled out that in the future this measure may be used, as some European nations have already done.

The following countries in America to have positive cases

Now, although Canada is the only country in America with confirmed cases of the Omicron Variant, the list could grow within the following hours. According to Dr. Anthony Fauci, the mutation could already be present in the United States without knowing it.

With regard to Mexico, no cases have yet been reported and even the Undersecretary of Health, Hugo López-Gatell, declared that it is not necessary to close borders or cancel flights from South Africa. Instead, he said the prudent thing to do is to continue with health measures and go to receive the Covid-19 vaccine as soon as possible.