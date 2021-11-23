Write it down in the agenda so you don’t forget: today November 23 at 7:00 p.m. (Spanish time) on the channel Clipset This new edition of the ADSLZone Awards begins. It will be an entertaining and fun streaming, in which we will tell you which have been the best products and manufacturers of the year and, throughout the transmission, an infinity of products will be raffled off, ranging from a good handful of “smart” devices to very high-end smartphones. but that very high.

Participate in the ADSLZone 2021 Awards draws

Above these lines we leave you the video in which you can see the live, although we have also left you the link to the Clipset channel above in case you want to participate live with your comments. In any case, this is an appointment that you cannot miss because, as we have already mentioned, in addition to telling you which have been the best products of the year, we are going to raffle more than 60 devices in total for a value of more than 12,000 Euros.

All draws will be announced in the ADSLZone Twitter during the live streaming, where you will find the instructions to participate and the links to the raffles. There is no limit, which means that you can participate in all of them, so we urge you to be attentive to both the streaming and the Twitter of ADSLZone if you do not want to miss the opportunity to get a good handful of gifts.