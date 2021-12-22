During the experience of use, its material does give the feeling of hardness and resistance that are necessary for the use of a minor, who will be more concerned with having fun than taking care of their device. In addition, it has resistance to water, so it can be used in more activities.

One of the contrasting points is that it requires a SIM to perform the initial configuration. I mention that it is contrasting, because it represents a continuous expense for the minor’s guardian, who must recharge or contract a prepaid plan, but if he does not have credit, he will not be able to make calls or send messages and will only depend on his internet connection .

On the other hand, its configuration depends on the Huawei Fam Care application, also available on Android and iOS, but this can be a bit tedious, since it requires several verification steps to be able to put it into operation and if you are not such a patient person or tucked into gadgets, you could take anywhere from 40 minutes to an hour.

It is worth mentioning that this entire process can be carried out in this way to show the security of the device, since only the tutor is the one who configured it, but that does not exonerate it from being a somewhat exasperating procedure. Once completed, the relationship with the device is intuitive to use for both adults and children.