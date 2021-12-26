Channels international, national, local, regional channels or specialized: sports, children’s, musical … In addition, guides with the programming.
How does it work
The operation is very simple: Photocall.tv it is not a page to watch free tv Rather, it is a website that collects all the channels that we can see on the Internet and orders and organizes them so that you find everything the first time. For example, you want to see news from Andalusia on the Internet: you go to Photocall TV and search the different Andalusian or local channels for what you are looking for. The advantage here is that we will not have to change the web but we can do a review or zapping by all without having to know each one of the pages by heart.
The interface is very simple. At the top we find several sections: national, international, other, radio. Here we can choose the one that interests us and the screen will be filled with channel logos of all kinds. Some are easily recognizable such as Antena 3 or La Sexta but there are many other channels that you have never heard of (and that we will tell you in the next few paragraphs). When you have chosen the one you want, click on it. If there is only one option to view it, takes us directly to your website so you can watch the live at that moment. But there are others that allow us several options. For example, we may be able to choose whether to watch it in Spanish or English or if we want to watch it from a specific platform (such as Pluto TV). In that case, choose the one you want and the corresponding website will open so you can see the image .
How to access
Where to see? It is a web page that we allows to play it automatically from the browser from the computer so we will have no problem to watch free TV and any browser. It works correctly in browsers such as Google Chrome, Mozilla Firefox or Microsoft Edge …
But we can also see it from tablets and mobiles without any problem, using the browser you have on the phone itself. What happen? What Photocall does is refer us to the live television websites that we are going to see. For example, we are going to see Neox and it redirects us to Atresplayer. That is why it will not depend so much on Photocalltv itself as on the channel we want to see. According to our tests, it works perfectly on Windows, macOS, Linux, iOS and Android. But, as we say, it will depend on each of the channels and websites.
All the channels
In total, more than 200 national channels are offered, more than 400 international channels and many thematic channels in addition to radio channels. The vast majority are open channels that can be viewed through their website, although there are some exceptions, in the “others” section, with payment channels. But we recommend that you only use Photocall.tv as a directory that helps you watch all the channels in free-to-air from a single website and without going from one to another.
We can filter the channels from several options: national, international, other, radio … In total, there are practically all the channels that we can see on television, whether they are general, cartoon, regional …
General channels:
- The 1
- The 2
- Antenna 3
- Four
- Telecinco
- The sixth
Other DTT channels
- 24 hours
- TDP
- Clan
- Neox
- Not going
- Mega
- A3S
- Fiction Factory
- Energy
- BeMAD
- Divinity
- MTMad
- Boing
- Secret story
- DKiss
- DMAD
- Paramount Network
- Thirteen
- El Toro Intereconomía
- 7NN
Autonomous and local
All the autonomous channels of Spain can be seen from Photocall.tv regardless of where you are. You can see news from Andalusia, Catalonia, Asturias, Galicia … or follow the entertainment programs of each one.
- 8 TV
- Tevecat
- TV3
- Super3
- Esport 3
- 324 (Catalonia)
- BD Bon Día TV (Catalonia)
- Telemadrid
- Telemadrid The Other
- South Channel
- TVG
- ETB
- Aragon TV
- CMM Castilla La Mancha TV
- Canarian radio television
- 7 RM Radiotelevisión de Murcia
- Extremadura Channel
- RTVCyL Radio Televisión de Castilla y León
- 8 Radio Television of Castilla y León
- À Punt (Valencian Community)
- Betevé (Catalonia)
- IB3 (Balearic Islands)
- TPA7 RTPA (Asturias)
- 7TeleValencia
- Lift tv
- The 8 Mediterranean of Valencia
local
There are many local channels that we can see on this website. If you live in a city where you can’t watch local TV from your city of origin, here we will find options to find that channel in your town or province. Some of the ones we find on the main page are the following:
- 101 TV Malaga Antequera
- RTVA ATV Ràdio i Televisió d’Andorra
- Mijas TV
- Stop stories T V Madrid
- Punt 3 of Valencia
- Canal Sierra de Cádiz
- Watch me tv
- LTV Lebrija Television
- Onda Algeciras TV
- RTV Marbella
- Ceuta radio and television
- Nortevisión of the Canary Islands
- Castile La Mancha TV Imas
- TeleToledo
- Grupo Cadena media Madrid
- TeleVigo
- GuadaTV
- PTV Popular TV of Murcia
- Municipal Television of Córdoba
- 7 La Rioja
- TVR Rioja
- Channel 10 Gijón
- Teleonuba
- Nord
- Malaga Channel
- Madrid TV district
- Hermes TV from Galicia
- Malaga 24 hours TV
- Channel 45 TV of Andalusia
- EsAsturias TV
- Lleida Television
- V6 Vision 6 Television of Castilla La Mancha
- Elche 7 TV
- Hellin tv
- Bailen TV
- Telecija
- Écija Region TV
- Madrid Telesur
- Doñana TV
- Etc
International channels
It is one of the best websites if we want to follow the news from around the world because at the top we will find “international” to see broadcasts from anywhere. Specific to follow live news or topics such as NASA.
- ABC
- CBS
- CNN
- Fox
- NBC
- BBC
- Sky News
- Euro news
- RT
- France 24
- BFM TV
- TV5 Monde
- Bloomberg Television
- PBS
- News 12
- El Canal del clima
- The NASA
- AccuWeather
- American voice
- CCTV
- India Today
- Channel +
- Times now
- TVNet
- Saboir Channel
- ABC Australia
- The Florida Channel
- Telefriend
- Santa fe Canal
- Tele Antioquia
- Etc
Other channels
Other news channels, general information, politics.
- Europa Press
- The World TV
- EFE
- NIUS
- The Moncloa
- Parliament Channel
- Canal Parlament (Catalonia)
- Political parties
- Business TV
- Conscious Television
- Vital tv
- Navarra TV
- 101 TV
Sports and music channels
Entertainment channels, musicals … Soccer teams, sports media or specialized channels such as those found on Fubo TV.
- Real Madrid TV
- Barcelona TV
- SFC Sevilla Football Club Television
- Betis TV
- UDLP Union Deportiva Las Palmas
- Brand TV
- Sky Sports
- Red bull tv
- MMA TV
- UFC
- People Are Awesome
- Moto GP
- ATP / WTA
- NBA TV
- NFC
- Adventure Sports TV
- Fubo Sports Network
- Etc