The interface is very simple. At the top we find several sections: national, international, other, radio. Here we can choose the one that interests us and the screen will be filled with channel logos of all kinds. Some are easily recognizable such as Antena 3 or La Sexta but there are many other channels that you have never heard of (and that we will tell you in the next few paragraphs). When you have chosen the one you want, click on it. If there is only one option to view it, takes us directly to your website so you can watch the live at that moment. But there are others that allow us several options. For example, we may be able to choose whether to watch it in Spanish or English or if we want to watch it from a specific platform (such as Pluto TV). In that case, choose the one you want and the corresponding website will open so you can see the image .

The operation is very simple: Photocall.tv it is not a page to watch free tv Rather, it is a website that collects all the channels that we can see on the Internet and orders and organizes them so that you find everything the first time. For example, you want to see news from Andalusia on the Internet: you go to Photocall TV and search the different Andalusian or local channels for what you are looking for. The advantage here is that we will not have to change the web but we can do a review or zapping by all without having to know each one of the pages by heart.

How to access

Where to see? It is a web page that we allows to play it automatically from the browser from the computer so we will have no problem to watch free TV and any browser. It works correctly in browsers such as Google Chrome, Mozilla Firefox or Microsoft Edge …

But we can also see it from tablets and mobiles without any problem, using the browser you have on the phone itself. What happen? What Photocall does is refer us to the live television websites that we are going to see. For example, we are going to see Neox and it redirects us to Atresplayer. That is why it will not depend so much on Photocalltv itself as on the channel we want to see. According to our tests, it works perfectly on Windows, macOS, Linux, iOS and Android. But, as we say, it will depend on each of the channels and websites.

All the channels

In total, more than 200 national channels are offered, more than 400 international channels and many thematic channels in addition to radio channels. The vast majority are open channels that can be viewed through their website, although there are some exceptions, in the “others” section, with payment channels. But we recommend that you only use Photocall.tv as a directory that helps you watch all the channels in free-to-air from a single website and without going from one to another.

We can filter the channels from several options: national, international, other, radio … In total, there are practically all the channels that we can see on television, whether they are general, cartoon, regional …

General channels:

The 1

The 2

Antenna 3

Four

Telecinco

The sixth

Other DTT channels

24 hours

TDP

Clan

Neox

Not going

Mega

A3S

Fiction Factory

Energy

BeMAD

Divinity

MTMad

Boing

Secret story

DKiss

DMAD

Paramount Network

Thirteen

El Toro Intereconomía

7NN

Autonomous and local

All the autonomous channels of Spain can be seen from Photocall.tv regardless of where you are. You can see news from Andalusia, Catalonia, Asturias, Galicia … or follow the entertainment programs of each one.

8 TV

Tevecat

TV3

Super3

Esport 3

324 (Catalonia)

BD Bon Día TV (Catalonia)

Telemadrid

Telemadrid The Other

South Channel

TVG

ETB

Aragon TV

CMM Castilla La Mancha TV

Canarian radio television

7 RM Radiotelevisión de Murcia

Extremadura Channel

RTVCyL Radio Televisión de Castilla y León

8 Radio Television of Castilla y León

À Punt (Valencian Community)

Betevé (Catalonia)

IB3 (Balearic Islands)

TPA7 RTPA (Asturias)

7TeleValencia

Lift tv

The 8 Mediterranean of Valencia

local

There are many local channels that we can see on this website. If you live in a city where you can’t watch local TV from your city of origin, here we will find options to find that channel in your town or province. Some of the ones we find on the main page are the following:

101 TV Malaga Antequera

RTVA ATV Ràdio i Televisió d’Andorra

Mijas TV

Stop stories T V Madrid

Punt 3 of Valencia

Canal Sierra de Cádiz

Watch me tv

LTV Lebrija Television

Onda Algeciras TV

RTV Marbella

Ceuta radio and television

Nortevisión of the Canary Islands

Castile La Mancha TV Imas

TeleToledo

Grupo Cadena media Madrid

TeleVigo

GuadaTV

PTV Popular TV of Murcia

Municipal Television of Córdoba

7 La Rioja

TVR Rioja

Channel 10 Gijón

Teleonuba

Nord

Malaga Channel

Madrid TV district

Hermes TV from Galicia

Malaga 24 hours TV

Channel 45 TV of Andalusia

EsAsturias TV

Lleida Television

V6 Vision 6 Television of Castilla La Mancha

Elche 7 TV

Hellin tv

Bailen TV

Telecija

Écija Region TV

Madrid Telesur

Doñana TV

Etc

International channels

It is one of the best websites if we want to follow the news from around the world because at the top we will find “international” to see broadcasts from anywhere. Specific to follow live news or topics such as NASA.

ABC

CBS

CNN

Fox

NBC

BBC

Sky News

Euro news

RT

France 24

BFM TV

TV5 Monde

Bloomberg Television

PBS

News 12

El Canal del clima

The NASA

AccuWeather

American voice

CCTV

India Today

Channel +

Times now

TVNet

Saboir Channel

ABC Australia

The Florida Channel

Telefriend

Santa fe Canal

Tele Antioquia

Etc

Other channels

Other news channels, general information, politics.

Europa Press

The World TV

EFE

NIUS

The Moncloa

Parliament Channel

Canal Parlament (Catalonia)

Political parties

Business TV

Conscious Television

Vital tv

Navarra TV

101 TV

Sports and music channels

Entertainment channels, musicals … Soccer teams, sports media or specialized channels such as those found on Fubo TV.