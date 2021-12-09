Lovers of tactical and strategic action had a great time last year with Wasteland 3, the latest work in the franchise of inXile Entertainment which was a critical success and, given what was seen, also among users. And it is that now we have known that Wasteland 3 already exceeds two million players Since its launch, as the North American developer itself has announced through its Twitter account, where it has taken advantage of the message that you will find just after these lines to thank the fans for the support they have given the game from day one.

“Wasteland 3 keeps doing numbers! Two million of you You have already joined the Rangers in Colorado, and it is deeply gratifying that we have been able to share our stories and ideas with so many people. Thank you ”, inXile explained in a tweet that, yes, does not allow to draw conclusions about the Sales numbers from Wasteland 3, as it is available from day one on Xbox Game Pass at no additional cost, like all new studio games belonging to Xbox Game Studios. Wasteland 3 has also featured some DLCs since its arrival in August last year, which have helped expand the story and playable possibilities.

Remember that Wasteland 3 is already available on Xbox Series X | S, Xbox One and other platforms, in addition to the aforementioned Xbox Game Pass subscription service. A few months ago we learned the first details of the new project of inXile Entertainment that, yes, it will still take a while to be presented, since the American company is working in the early stages of the development of its new RPG.