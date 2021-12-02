Was the Kingpin featured in the third episode of Hawkeye?

Three references in the third episode of Hawkeye would have announced the arrival of Kingpin in the Marvel Cinematic Universe

A great presence would approach in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, something that the third episode of the Hawkeye series left us with the origin story of Maya López, who will adopt the mantle of Echo, whose origin is linked to one of the most sinister villains. from the Marvel Universe; Kingpin.

In the first minutes of the episode Echoes we learn the story of Maya López, a girl who has lived with deafness, but her father has instilled in her that to live between two worlds she must observe. In one of Maya’s karate classes, you can see her uncle, who is large.

This takes us years later to Ronin’s attack on the Fat Man Auto Repair car shop, where the vigilante ends up with members of the Sports Mafia, including Maya’s father, so she assumes the leadership of the gang and finally they catch Hawkeye and Kate Bishop.

The third sign of the possible presence of Kingpin occurs when Kazi, Maya’s right arm in the Sports Mafia, warns Maya that she hopes her uncle does not find out what she is doing since he would not like that situation.

Echo and Kingpin’s relationship in the comics

Recall that Echo debuted on the pages of Daredevil # 9 (December, 1999). Maya López is the adopted daughter of the Kingpin, whom he prepares to become one of his best assassins and her first mission is to finish off Daredevil.

But the Kingpin did not count that Maya would fall in love with the Man Without Fear, which turns Echo against his adoptive father and undertakes a fight to bring justice and later join the Avengers.

Many are the signs of the Kingpin’s return to the orbit of Marvel, added to the fact that the rights of the King of Crime finally returned to Marvel Studios.Will Vincent D’Onofrio return to the role he played for the Daredevil series?

Clint Barton, has a seemingly simple mission: to reunite with his family at Christmas. Will it be possible? Perhaps with the help of Kate, a 22-year-old archer who dreams of becoming a Super Hero. The two are forced to work together when a presence from Barton’s past threatens to derail much more than the holiday spirit.

The Hawkeye series will star Jeremy Renner as Clint Barton / Hawkeye and Hailee Steinfeld as Kate Bishop, while Florence Pugh will make a guest appearance as Yelena Belova. Pugh will make his MCU debut in the movie Black Widow.

Hawkeye will also star Vera Farmiga as Eleanor Bishop, Tony Dalton as Swordsman and Alaqua Cox as Echo.

The first episodes of the Hawkeye series is now available on the Disney + digital platform.

Source: Marvel Studios

